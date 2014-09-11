Sept 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp

* Fiskars acquires leading U.S. watering brands Nelson and Gilmour

* Says buys Nelson and Nilmour from the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

* Says purchase price for the business and related net assets is $30.0 million, equalling about 23.2 million euros

* Says the closing is expected to take place during Q4 2014

* Says expects to record non-recurring expenses related to the integration of the business starting already in 2014

* Says the transaction will be financed by Fiskars' existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon:

