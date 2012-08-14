* Fisker CEO Tony Posawatz is Fisker's third CEO this year
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Aug 14 Fisker Automotive named the
former head of General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt program
as chief executive on Tuesday, marking the second time this year
the start-up - which got an early boost from government funding
- replaced its top executive.
Tony Posawatz, who oversaw development of the Chevy Volt
plug-in hybrid for six years before leaving GM this summer, will
replace outgoing CEO Tom LaSorda.
LaSorda said he would be on hand to provide "fatherly
advice" but would not have a formal role. With the launch of its
plug-in hybrid sports car, the Karma, the company is trying to
rebound from a series of high-profile setbacks, including the
decision by the Department of Energy this year to freeze a loan
extended in 2009.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Energy froze the
$529 million loan awarded to Fisker as part of an Obama
administration program to spur advanced vehicle development.
"I've been recruiting him for quite a while and certainly
had some people assist me in giving him the full story," LaSorda
said during a conference call with reporters. "He's come in
with eyes wide open."
On Tuesday, Fisker also appointed a new head of its China
and Asian operations, Joseph Chao, and a new vice president of
manufacturing, Alberto Gonzalez. Chao will oversee Fisker's
entry in China later this year, Fisker said in a press release.
Posawatz, a 32-year GM veteran, is Fisker's third CEO this
year. In late February, LaSorda, a former executive at GM and
Chrysler, was named as CEO to replace Henrik Fisker, a one-time
Aston Martin designer, who founded the automaker in 2007.
Under LaSorda, Fisker overhauled its business plan so it
could be profitable without Department of Energy funds. The DOE
froze the remainder of its $529 million loan to Fisker due to a
one-year delay in its Karma launch.
In March, a Karma battery, made by A123 Systems Inc
, failed during a test conducted by Consumer Reports
magazine. Fisker recalled 239 Karma cars in December to fix a
battery defect that raised the risk of a fire.
This week, Fisker said its engineers have started to examine
and test a Karma that caught fire Friday in a parking lot in
Woodside, California. Early tests show the problem did not begin
with the lithium-ion battery pack, the company said.
Posawatz, 52, a mechanical engineer who has an MBA from
Dartmouth, would build on LaSorda's plan, executives said on
Tuesday. Fisker is hoping to regain footing with the Atlantic
sedan, which will cost about half of the Karma, which carries a
price tag of more than $100,000.
But the timing of that vehicle's introduction has yet to be
announced. The bulk of Fisker's DOE loan was slated to build the
model, which bears the company's second-generation power train,
at a former GM factory in Wilmington, Delaware.
"I don't think there's any more management makeover,"
company founder Fisker said during the call. "Obviously, the
priority No. 1 for Tony is bringing the Atlantic to market."