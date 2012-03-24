SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Hybrid automaker
Fisker Automotive Inc hopes to finish its latest funding round
by the end of March, according to a person familiar with the
situation.
Last month, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Fisker said it had raised $263 million of a total
offering amount of $300 million.
A Fisker spokesman said he couldn't comment about "future
financial details."
Fisker, which makes Karma luxury sedans, has had a series of
stumbles recently. Over the last month, Fisker changed its CEO
and halted work at its U.S. plant as it renegotiates the terms
of a $529 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.
It recalled 239 Karmas last December due to a possible
battery defect and in January it halted Karma sales for four
days to fix a software malfunction that at times triggered
warning lights while temporarily freezing navigation systems.
Fisker said last month that it had made about 1,500 Karmas.
Fisker builds the Karma in Finland and plans to build a second
model, the Nina sedan, at its Wilmington, Delaware, plant, a
former GM factory.
(Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Gary Hill)