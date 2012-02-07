(Adds details from Fisker spokesman, byline)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Feb 6 Electric car startup
Fisker Automotive Inc said on Monday it has suspended work at
its U.S. manufacturing plant and laid off 26 workers
there while it renegotiates the terms of its $529
million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.
The company has also let go about 40 workers, mostly
engineering contractors, at its Anaheim, California
headquarters, a spokesman said.
The company has received $193 million of the federal loan so
far, it said in a statement. Most of those funds have supported
the rollout of its first vehicle, a $102,000 plug-in hybrid
sportscar called the Karma that was plagued with production
delays and a recent recall.
Fisker's Wilmington, Delaware plant, a former General Motors
Co factory, is expected to manufacture the company's
second vehicle, a sedan known as the Nina. The $336 million
balance of its DOE loan is intended to fund that car, Fisker
said.
Fisker spokesman Roger Ormisher would not elaborate on
the reasons it was seeking revised terms for its government
loan, but a DOE spokesman cited delays in getting the Karma
to market.
"Our loan guarantees have strict conditions in place to
protect taxpayers. The Department only allows the loan to be
disbursed as the company meets certain milestones and
demonstrates results," DOE spokesman Damien LaVera said.
"The Department is working with Fisker to review a revised
business plan and determine the best path forward so the company
can meet its benchmarks, produce cars and employ workers here in
America."
Energy Department loans and loan guarantees have been under
heightened scrutiny from lawmakers since solar panel company
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy in September after receiving a
$535 million government loan in 2009.
Last month, Fisker ratcheted down its sales projections for
2012, saying it expected to sell about 10,000 Karmas. It had
originally hoped to sell 15,000 vehicles.
Fisker is still aiming to begin production of the Nina
in 2013, Ormisher said, though he said the company would give an
exact timeline once it restarts work at the Delaware plant.
In addition to the federal loan, Fisker has raised more than
$850 million from private investors including Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, Advanced Equities and Qatar Investment
Authority. That includes $260 million raised late last year,
Fisker said.
The fledgling automaker was founded in 2007 by Henrik
Fisker, a onetime Aston Martin designer.
The company is one of a slew of automakers betting heavily
on hybrids and pure electric vehicles. Major carmakers including
GM and Nissan Motor Co Ltd already have electric cars
on the road, though the push for greener cars has also ushered
in a host of venture-backed startups like Fisker and Tesla
Motors Inc.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe in Washington; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz, Tim Dobbyn and Richard Chang)