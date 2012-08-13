Aug 13 Fisker Automotive engineers have started
to examine and test a Karma plug-in hybrid that burst into
flames in a parking lot in Woodside, California, on Friday.
So far, the evidence suggests that fire was not caused by
problems with the vehicle's lithium-ion battery pack, new
technology components or exhaust routing, Fisker said on Monday.
The Karma, which carries a price tag of more than $100,000,
was not charging at the time, and there were no injuries. The
fire began outside the engine compartment.
"Continued investigative efforts will be primarily focused
within the specific area of origin, located forward of the
driver's side front tire," Fisker said in a statement.
Engineers are working with investigators from Pacific Rim
Investigative Services Group, a company that is owned and
operated by former fire, insurance and police investigators,
according to its website.
This is the second time a Fisker Karma has caught on fire in
four months. In early May, a Karma was destroyed in a garage
fire in Sugar Land, Texas.
That vehicle was not plugged in at the time, and the cause
of the fire is still unknown, Fisker said.
The reliability of the Karma has been called into question
this year after a spate of high-profile battery problems. No
fires or injuries have been tied to the Karma battery, which is
built by A123 Systems Inc.
In March, a Karma battery failed during a test conducted by
Consumer Reports magazine. Fisker recalled 239 Karma cars in
December to fix a battery defect that raised the risk of a fire.