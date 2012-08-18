DETROIT Aug 18 Fisker Automotive, a green car
company that received funding from the U.S. government, is
recalling about 2,400 Karma plug-in hybrids to repair a faulty
cooling fan unit that was the cause of a vehicle fire in
Woodside, California last week.
The Anaheim, California-based automaker, founded in 2007,
said the Aug. 10 fire began in front of the left wheel, where
the low temperature cooling fan is located. An "internal fault"
caused the sealed unit to fail, starting a slow burning fire,
Fisker said in a statement on Saturday.
"The company is working with the responsible supplier and
this recall campaign is not expected to have a material
financial impact on Fisker," the company said, adding that it
has already contacted its dealers and U.S. safety regulators.
The recall represents another challenge for the automaker,
which faced several setbacks with the Karma launch, including a
recall of its battery made by A123 Systems Inc. This is the
second time this year that a Fisker has caught on fire.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Energy denied
Fisker access to more than half of a $529-million government
loan awarded in 2009 due to delays in the Karma launch.
Fisker has benefited from its styling and high-profile
clientele, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio and pop singer
Justin Bieber.
The recall comes after a nearly week-long investigation by
Fisker engineers and investigators from the Pacific Rim
Investigative Services Group. The group found that the cause of
the fire did not stem from the Karma's lithium-ion battery pack.
Fisker said it will replace the cooling fan unit and add an
additional fuse for extra protection.
"This incident resulted from a single, faulty component, not
our unique EVer powertrain or the engineering of the Karma,"
Henrik Fisker, the company's executive chairman and co-founder,
said in a statement.
"As this situation demonstrates, Fisker Automotive is
dedicated to doing whatever is necessary to address safety and
quality concerns," he said.
Fisker is hoping to regain footing with the Atlantic sedan,
which will cost about half the price of a Karma, which costs
more than $100,000.
But Fisker must find more funding because the bulk of the
DOE loan was earmarked for the Atlantic's development. Bringing
the Atlantic to market is the top priority for Fisker's new
chief executive, Tony Posawatz.
Posawatz, the company's third CEO this year, oversaw
development of the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid for six years
before leaving General Motors this summer.