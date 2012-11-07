* Fisker says no financial hit due to lost cars
* More than 10,000 cars damaged by storm at Port Newark
DETROIT Nov 6 Green car startup Fisker
Automotive lost more than $30 million worth of luxury cars when
a shipment of Karma plug-in hybrids was flooded during
Superstorm Sandy last week.
More than 300 Karma cars, which each start around $100,000,
were destroyed at a New Jersey port during the storm, Fisker
spokesman Roger Ormisher said on Tuesday.
The cars were insured and Fisker expects "no impact from a
business or a financial point of view," he said, adding that
Fisker does not expect any problems with meeting U.S. demand.
The 300 Karma plug-in hybrids were among the more than
10,000 vehicles damaged during the storm at Port Newark,
Ormisher said, citing details he received from port officials.
The other affected automakers include Toyota Motor Corp
, which lost 4,500 cars at the port, said Jim Appleton,
head of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, which
represents more than 500 auto dealers.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Toyota,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall
Street Journal first reported the loss of the Karma shipment.
Nearly 1 million households and business along the U.S. East
Coast remain without power eight days after Sandy hit the
region, toppling power lines and flooding areas. New Jersey
remains the hardest-hit state.
The 300 Karma cars destroyed by last week's floods were to
be sent to U.S. dealers. Among them were 16 cars that burned
during the storm after one car caught fire when seawater caused
a short circuit. Heavy winds spread the fire to 15 other cars.
The news is another setback for Fisker, which has faced
several quality and financial setbacks this year. In August,
Fisker recalled 2,400 Karma hybrids in August to fix a faulty
cooling fan that triggered a vehicle fire.