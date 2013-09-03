Sept 3 Canadian uranium exploration company
Fission Uranium Corp said on Tuesday that it agreed to
buy Alpha Minerals Inc in a deal worth about C$185
million ($176 million) in stock, giving Fission full control of
a promising uranium deposit.
Fission said it planned to acquire Alpha and its 50 percent
interest in the Patterson Lake South uranium project in northern
Saskatchewan by offering 5.725 shares of Fission for each Alpha
share, upping its previous offer of 5.3 shares.
Fission already owns the other 50 percent in Patterson Lake.
The deal, subject to shareholder approval from both
companies, represents a price of C$7.67 per Alpha share, an 11
percent premium over Alpha's Aug. 30 closing price.
Alpha shares jumped 8 percent in early trading on the TSX
Venture exchange on Tuesday to C$7.46. Fission stock gained 1.5
percent to C$1.36.
The companies' shares have risen sharply at times in 2013 on
the strength of promising drilling results at Patterson Lake.
The Athabasca basin is home to some of the world's
highest-grade uranium reserves. Spot uranium prices, however,
have sunk to their lowest in nearly eight years amid weak demand
since the 2011 Fukushima meltdown in Japan.
Fission and Alpha also agreed to each spin off a new company
that would hold all non-cash assets and obligations other than
their interests in Patterson Lake South.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chris Reese)