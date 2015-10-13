UPDATE 2-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
Oct 13 Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and Fission Uranium Corp said they have terminated their C$483 million merger agreement due to opposition from Fission's shareholders.
While a majority of the Fission shares voted in favor of the purchase by Denison, the required two-thirds approval was not obtained, the companies said in a statement.
At the deadline for submission of proxies on Friday, Denison's shareholders strongly supported the arrangement. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
JERUSALEM, April 6 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems, the company said on Thursday, describing it as Israel's largest ever defence deal.