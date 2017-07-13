FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Hon Hai unit FIT Hon Teng set to open 6.3 pct higher in HK debut
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 1:31 AM / a day ago

Hon Hai unit FIT Hon Teng set to open 6.3 pct higher in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in FIT Hon Teng Ltd , the cable and connector division of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, were set to open sharply higher in their debut on Thursday.

The stock was indicated to open at HK$2.87, compared with the HK$2.70 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 1.1 percent higher.

FIT Hon Teng priced the $342 million IPO slightly below the middle of its marketing range of HK$2.38 to HK$3.08 per share. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.