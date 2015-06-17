June 17 Fitbit Inc, a maker of wearable
fitness tracking devices, priced its initial public offering at
$20 per share, valuing the company at about $4.1 billion.
Fitbit's IPO raised $731.5 million, after its initial public
offering of nearly 36.6 million shares was priced above its
expected price range.
The company on Tuesday expected the IPO to be priced between
$17 and $19 per share.
Fitbit makes both wrist bands and clippable devices that
monitor a user's fitness activity by tracking the calories
burned or distance covered, among other things.
The company's shares are expected to start trading on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FIT".
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch were among the underwriters for the offering.
