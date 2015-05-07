May 7 Fitbit Inc, a maker of wearable fitness
tracking devices, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an
initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
Fitbit said it could raise up to $100 million from the IPO,
but did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their
expected price.
The San Francisco-based company said Morgan Stanley,
Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch were among the
underwriters for the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1H4sAYE)
The company said it intended list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "FIT."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)