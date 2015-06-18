June 18 Just as Kleenex has become a generic
term for face tissue and Google for online search, Fitbit is
fast becoming a byword for wearable fitness gear.
Quite a feat, considering the eight-year-old company's
colorful wristbands and clippable widgets jostle in a crowded
market with devices made by the likes of Apple Inc and
China's Xiaomi.
Fitbit's IPO - shares shot up 60 percent on their
debut on Thursday - underscores a growing craze for wearable
technology and gives the company ammunition to defend its turf.
Fitbit is the first pure-play wearable fitness device maker
to go public.
"There is a first mover advantage and their technology is
very low cost," said Bob O'Donnell, founder of market research
firm Technalysis Research LLC.
The San Francisco-based company's devices monitor a user's
fitness activity by tracking the calories burned or distance
covered. Its cheapest gadget, Zip, costs $60, while the popular
Surge watch is priced at $250.
In comparison, the cheapest Apple Watch, which albeit is
much more than a fitness device, costs $349.
The Apple Watch is seen as Fitbit's biggest challenger, but
the lukewarm response to the device indicates that the iPhone
maker has not been able to make much headway with fitness
enthusiasts.
To be sure, Fitbit also faces rising competition from
devices made by Jawbone, Misfit and Garmin Ltd.
The potential is huge. About 126 million wearable devices
are expected to be shipped in 2019, representing nearly $28
billion in revenue, according to IDC. In 2014, about 20 million
units were shipped.
While Fitbit controlled 45 percent of the fitness activity
tracker market in the first quarter of 2014, its share slipped
to 35 percent a year later when Xiaomi launched its Mi Band,
according to Manhattan Venture Research.
Still, analysts expect Fitbit's IPO to help boost brand
awareness while giving the company financial firepower to win
back market share.
Also, Fitbit generates only about a fifth of its revenue
from outside the United States, giving it plenty of room to
grow.
"Fitbit has taken brand awareness to a far greater level
than competitors," CLSA analyst Ed Maguire said.
Maguire does not expect any other pure-play fitness gadget
maker to go public in the near term.
Misfit, whose products range from $49-$169, is not looking
to list its shares anytime soon, Chief Executive Sonny Vu told
Reuters.
Jawbone is the most likely candidate for a listing, analysts
said, but even that is unlikely in the near term. Jawbone was
unavailable for comment.
For now, the game is Fitbit's to lose.
"Fitbit has made fitness more engaging and popular by
introducing innovative products and essentially defining the
space," said Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture
Research.
