Nov 10 Shares of wearable device maker Fitbit
Inc rose as much as 8 percent on Thursday after a
previously unknown entity calling itself ABM Capital Ltd said in
a regulatory filing that it had offered to buy the company for
$12.50 per share.
Reuters could not immediately determine the veracity of the
offer. (bit.ly/2ems8O1)
The filing, which contains little detail of the purported
offer, lists a Shanghai address for ABM Capital.
Reuters was unable to reach ABM with the telephone number
provided in the filing. Fitbit could not be immediately reached
for comment, while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
which received the filing, declined to comment.
Fitbit's shares were up 2.8 percent at $8.80 in late morning
trading, well below the purported offer price of $12.50.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)