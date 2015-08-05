Aug 5 Fitbit Inc : * Reports second quarter 2015 results * Sees FY 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.77 * Sees Q3 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.10 * Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 * Sees Q3 2015 revenue $335 million to $365 million * Sees FY 2015 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion * Q2 revenue rose 253 percent to $400 million * Q2 revenue view $319.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly earnings per share $0.07 * Sees Q3 revenue in the range of $335 million to $365 million * Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 48% * Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $45 million * Sees FY 2015 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 48% * Sees FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $275 million to $310 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $261.9 million -- Thomson