BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
Aug 5 Fitbit Inc : * Reports second quarter 2015 results * Sees FY 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.77 * Sees Q3 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.10 * Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 * Sees Q3 2015 revenue $335 million to $365 million * Sees FY 2015 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion * Q2 revenue rose 253 percent to $400 million * Q2 revenue view $319.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly earnings per share $0.07 * Sees Q3 revenue in the range of $335 million to $365 million * Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 48% * Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $45 million * Sees FY 2015 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 48% * Sees FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $275 million to $310 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $261.9 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017