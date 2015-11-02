(Corrects paragraph 1 to say about 10 percent of "shares held
by employees and consultants", not "outstanding shares")
Nov 2 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc
said it agreed to an early release of lockup
restrictions on about 10 percent of shares held by employees and
consultants, and the company announced a public offering of
about 21 million shares.
Shares of Fitbit, which also reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit, fell 7 percent in extended trading
on Monday.
The company said the release of the lockup of 2.3 million
shares would be effective Nov. 4.
Fitbit's revenue nearly tripled to $409.3 million in the
third quarter, helped by strong demand from markets outside the
Americas. Analysts on average had expected $352 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income, however, fell to $45.8 million, or 19 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $68.9 million, or 34
cents per share, a year earlier, as costs surged.
Excluding items, Fitbit earned 24 cents per share, beating
the average analyst estimate 10 cents.
Fitbit's shares were trading at $37.99 after the bell.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had more than doubled in
value since its debut on June 18.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)