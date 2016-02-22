Feb 22 Fitbit Inc reported quarterly revenue that nearly doubled, boosted by strong demand for its wearable fitness trackers during the holiday shopping period.

The company's net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $64.2 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $11.9 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $711.6 million from $370.2 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)