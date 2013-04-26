April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Cumulative U.S. CMBS defaults rose last quarter, with office properties continuing to lead the increase, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch's U.S. CMBS cumulative default rate for fixed-rate CMBS increased to 13.6% as of first quarter-2013(1Q'13), an 18 basis point (bp) rise from year-end 2012.

Office loans, which have led defaults over the past two years, continue their lead with 55% of defaults by balance (42 loans). Defaulted office loans ranged in size from $1.4 million to $130.4 million. Office will continue to lead CMBS defaults in the near term as leases signed at the height of the market are rolling into lower rent environments and tenants reduce space.

More large balance loans have defaulted in 2013 than in the same period last year. Newly defaulted loans for 1Q'13 total $2 billion (101 loans), compared to $1.7 billion (155 loans) in 1Q'12. Four loans over $100 million newly defaulted in 1Q'13, compared to one in 1Q'12.

