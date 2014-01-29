(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

Jan 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that January has been a busy month for EMEA CMBS loan maturities, with all but three of the 24 loans from the agency's portfolio that are maturing in 1Q14 falling due this month.

The majority of the 24 loans maturing between January and March 2014 have Fitch-calculated loan-to-values (LTV) of 80% or above, making refinancing at maturity difficult without sponsor intervention. Of these 19 high LTV loans, Fitch believes 15 have no equity.

'Early maturity results reported by servicers seem to back up Fitch's view, indicating that low leverage loans did repay or are close to redemption whereas the highly leveraged loans defaulted, or are entering standstill or workout.' said Mario Schmidt, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The report reveals that four loans defaulted ahead of their maturities as a result of covenant breaches. All four loans had Fitch-calculated LTVs of 100% or above. Six maturing loans were extended previously, between one and three years. In two cases, leverage still remains too high (around 100%) for full repayment of the loans without further equity investment. As in previous quarters, upcoming bond maturities limit the special servicer'€™s options on a number of loans. Seven loans have tail periods of three years or less. Fitch's maturity repayment index improved to 57.9% for 4Q13 from 56.1% during the previous quarter.

