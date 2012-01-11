LONDON Jan 10 The eurozone sovereign
crisis will be the primary driver behind potential downgrades in
2012, rating agency Fitch said at an outlook conference on
Tuesday.
Governments will continue to face ratings pressure as Fitch
forecasts a "shallow recession" for the eurozone in 2012 due to
tough cuts and weak business confidence over sovereign debt.
Core eurozone countries such as France, Belgium, and Italy
are on the agency's negative ratings watch, while peripheral
countries like Slovenia and Cyprus are on negative outlook.
"With eurozone countries needing to borrow approximately
EUR2trn in 2012, the sovereign credit and economic challenges
the region faces this year are underlined by the fact that more
than half of that debt is by governments at risk of rating
downgrades," said David Riley, group managing director and head
of Fitch's sovereign group.
Talking on the sidelines at the conference, Ed Parker,
Fitch's head of EMEA sovereign ratings said he did not expect
the agency to cut France's ratings this year
Marjan van der Weijden, managing director for structured
finance at Fitch, said that for the first time in Europe there
is an effective ratings cap on countries lower than straight A,
with them no longer being able to achieve a AAA rating.
There were 54 downgrades in 2011, she added, with two thirds
related to sovereign rate devaluation or bank asset devaluation.
One bright light in Fitch's outlook was for structured
finance, which has been improving since 2009 with almost three
quarters rated in 2011 as stable.
But Van der Weijden said that certain asset classes had poor
outlooks such as structured credit, where 78% of losses were
from CDOs, which had a heavy exposure to mezzanine credit.
Overall, out of EUR970bn European structured finance 55% was
repaid, with realised and expected losses together only 2.6%.
"I'd call that a pretty good result," she said.
EUROZONE FRUSTRATIONS
Analysts at the Fitch conference in London relayed a
frustration with the lack of effective response by European
central bankers.
"The lack of policy response is one of the major problems,"
said Erik Nielsen, head of economics and fixed income for
UniCredit.
"The ECB has lost control of monetary policy -- its
transmission mechanisms are not working. It is completely
unacceptable for a currency to go for a year and a half without
a functional transmission mechanism," he added.
Christopher Iggo, chief investment officer for AXA, said
that there was a free rider problem involved with a proposal for
the EFSF to issue insurance certificates and said that he
thought it couldn't work.
"I think investors have absolutely lost all confidence in
these proposals because they've changed so many times... I'd
much prefer to see (the EFSF) set up as a credit institution
that had access to the (ECB) and could provide proper long-term
funding -- not this half-baked idea."
A continued lack of action by the ECB could lead to further
credit problems for sovereigns impacting asset-backed
securities.
Meanwhile, Helene Heberlein, Fitch's managing director for
covered bonds said that while the outlook for the covered bond
sector was stable for two thirds of the rated portfolio, there
was a clear split between peripheral Europe and the rest of the
world.
"26% of our ratings are on Rating Watch Negative
predominantly because of sovereign and bank credit concerns in
peripheral Europe," she said. "Any further credit deterioration
reflected in negative rating actions of these sovereigns and
banks in these countries could result in rating actions on the
covered bonds."