LONDON Jan 10 The eurozone sovereign crisis will be the primary driver behind potential downgrades in 2012, rating agency Fitch said at an outlook conference on Tuesday.

Governments will continue to face ratings pressure as Fitch forecasts a "shallow recession" for the eurozone in 2012 due to tough cuts and weak business confidence over sovereign debt.

Core eurozone countries such as France, Belgium, and Italy are on the agency's negative ratings watch, while peripheral countries like Slovenia and Cyprus are on negative outlook.

"With eurozone countries needing to borrow approximately EUR2trn in 2012, the sovereign credit and economic challenges the region faces this year are underlined by the fact that more than half of that debt is by governments at risk of rating downgrades," said David Riley, group managing director and head of Fitch's sovereign group.

Talking on the sidelines at the conference, Ed Parker, Fitch's head of EMEA sovereign ratings said he did not expect the agency to cut France's ratings this year

Marjan van der Weijden, managing director for structured finance at Fitch, said that for the first time in Europe there is an effective ratings cap on countries lower than straight A, with them no longer being able to achieve a AAA rating.

There were 54 downgrades in 2011, she added, with two thirds related to sovereign rate devaluation or bank asset devaluation.

One bright light in Fitch's outlook was for structured finance, which has been improving since 2009 with almost three quarters rated in 2011 as stable.

But Van der Weijden said that certain asset classes had poor outlooks such as structured credit, where 78% of losses were from CDOs, which had a heavy exposure to mezzanine credit.

Overall, out of EUR970bn European structured finance 55% was repaid, with realised and expected losses together only 2.6%. "I'd call that a pretty good result," she said.

EUROZONE FRUSTRATIONS

Analysts at the Fitch conference in London relayed a frustration with the lack of effective response by European central bankers.

"The lack of policy response is one of the major problems," said Erik Nielsen, head of economics and fixed income for UniCredit.

"The ECB has lost control of monetary policy -- its transmission mechanisms are not working. It is completely unacceptable for a currency to go for a year and a half without a functional transmission mechanism," he added.

Christopher Iggo, chief investment officer for AXA, said that there was a free rider problem involved with a proposal for the EFSF to issue insurance certificates and said that he thought it couldn't work.

"I think investors have absolutely lost all confidence in these proposals because they've changed so many times... I'd much prefer to see (the EFSF) set up as a credit institution that had access to the (ECB) and could provide proper long-term funding -- not this half-baked idea."

A continued lack of action by the ECB could lead to further credit problems for sovereigns impacting asset-backed securities.

Meanwhile, Helene Heberlein, Fitch's managing director for covered bonds said that while the outlook for the covered bond sector was stable for two thirds of the rated portfolio, there was a clear split between peripheral Europe and the rest of the world.

"26% of our ratings are on Rating Watch Negative predominantly because of sovereign and bank credit concerns in peripheral Europe," she said. "Any further credit deterioration reflected in negative rating actions of these sovereigns and banks in these countries could result in rating actions on the covered bonds."