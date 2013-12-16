(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, December 16 (Fitch) The rating outlook for banks
in Central
America and Dominican Republic is stable, according to a new
Fitch Ratings
report.
'The sector outlook is stable in all countries except Costa
Rica, where it is
positive. Fitch anticipates that the Costa Rican banking sector
will resume its
growth and profitability in 2014, after underperforming
expectations in 2013 due
to government interventionist measures that constrained industry
performance,'
said Rene Medrano, Senior Director.
Banks will continue to finance their operations with domestic
deposits, which
have proven to be stable. In addition, the banks' funding
diversification and
maturity profile could continue to improve should the banks
continue to raise
funds in both domestic and international capital markets,
although less
frequently than in 2013.
Most banking systems will continue to enjoy a strong and stable
capital
position, fuelled by steady accumulation of profits. The
Guatemalan banking
system will keep lagging behind its regional peers, while
capital ratios are
expected to continue narrowing in Panama over 2014.
Credit growth will remain stable across the region, except in
Costa Rica and the
Dominican Republic where Fitch expects more dynamism compared to
2013. The
Dominican Republic and Panama will exhibit the highest nominal
growth rate in
the region, while El Salvador will continue as one of the lowest
at less than 10
percent. Asset quality will remain strong and the banks' loss
absorption
capacity sufficient.
The Nicaraguan and Dominican banking systems will remain the
most profitable
across the region, supported by comparatively high margins.
Their return on
assets (ROAA) is expected to remain slightly above 2 percent,
while those of the
other countries remain around 1.5 percent. The banks'
performance will continue
to rely heavily on interest revenues.
For more information, a special report titled '2014 Outlook:
Central America and
the Dominican Republic' is available on the Fitch Ratings web
site at
www.fitchratings.com.
