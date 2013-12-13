(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 13 (Fitch) Following a tough 2013, the
rating outlook for
Mexican commercial banks is stable due to some recovery of
profitability and
asset quality, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'The performance of Mexican banks was affected by the unexpected
weakening of
the economy, which is projected to close out 2013 with 1.2%
growth, versus the
3.6% estimated at the beginning of the year. The economic
slowdown affected
asset quality, driving a material increase in provisions.
Despite the economic
slowdown in 2013, loans continued growing at double-digit
rates,' said Alejandro
Garcia, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.
'Fitch expects
Mexico's GDP to grow 3.5% in 2014, which should aid in an asset
quality rebound
and improve earnings drivers.'
Despite the recent increase in credit costs and reduced interest
rates, banks
have maintained profitability and slightly improved margins.
Margins and return
metrics were the highest in 2013 since the financial crisis.
Margins could
decline in 2014, along with trading income, but this would be
offset by lower
loan loss provisions.
In 2013, asset quality deteriorated in all the major business
lines, driven by
both cyclical and non-recurring factors, including the default
of major
homebuilders. Mexican banks are proactively settling problem
loans, and asset
quality metrics should stabilize, or improve moderately, in 2014
due to stronger
economic prospects.
The loans to deposits ratio has continued to increase due to
sustained loan
growth, but remains reasonable. This ratio could deteriorate
gradually as
lending resumes, but the overall impact could be partially
mitigated if banks
continue seeking to reduce the still ample asset-liabilities
tenor mismatches.
For more information, a special report titled '2014 Outlook:
Mexican Commercial
Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
