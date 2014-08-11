(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 11 (Fitch) For the first time in the past six
fiscal years,
Fitch Ratings has observed a decline in operating profitability
across all
rating categories. A significant mitigant against profitability
pressure has
been a strengthening of balance sheet metrics, continuing a
year-over-year
improvement.
Fitch's key concerns within the sector revolve around industry
pressures, which
continue to prompt consolidation activity and will continue
pressure operating
performance. Still, Fitch notes its portfolio strength remains,
as evidenced by
a median rating of 'A' and growing percentage of borrowers rated
'AA-' and
higher over the past 10 fiscal years.
Fitch Ratings will be hosting a teleconference on Thursday,
August 14th at
2:00pm EDT to discuss the agency's medians for nonprofit
hospitals and health
care systems.
During the teleconference, Fitch analysts Jim LeBuhn, Michael
Burger, and Emily
Wadhwani will share their insights on the broad trends impacting
the sector,
including a mid-year outlook.
Prepared remarks will last approximately 15 minutes with a Q&A
session to
follow.
Please use the following to participate:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597
International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-6296
Conference ID: 80250904
A replay of the call will be available for 30 days beginning at
5:00pm EDT on
August 14th using the numbers below:
U.S: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 80250904
For more information, a special report titled '2014 Median
Ratios for Nonprofit
Hospitals and Healthcare Systems' is available on the Fitch
Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
Additionally, Fitch has released its inaugural version of the
2014 Nonprofit
Hospitals and Healthcare Systems Interactive Peer Study, an
interactive
Excel-based analytical tool for comparing a hospital's and/or
healthcare
system's key financial metrics to median calculations on a
notch-specific rating
basis for comparable entities rated within the same rating
category (i.e. 'AA',
'A', 'BBB') and against the Fitch's portfolio of credits
included in the median
report. The Peer Study is available on the Fitch's website, at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Jim LeBuhn
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2059
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Michael Burger
Director
+1-415-659-5470
Secondary Analyst
Emily Wadhwani
Director
+1-312-368-3347
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'2014 Median Ratios for Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare
Systems'
