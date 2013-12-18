(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the rating outlook for almost all
banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is stable, largely driven by
the probability of sovereign support. Regional unrest has a negative impact on
banks' rating outlooks elsewhere in the Middle East.
The sector outlook is also stable overall, although differences between
countries are more pronounced, including within the GCC. For instance, Fitch
believes that there is a more positive trend in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait. Qatari banks also benefit from a supportive environment, although rapid
growth may result in capacity limitations and asset quality problems. On the
other hand, the environment remains challenging in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.
Fitch believes that impairment charges should fall, leading to a gradual
improvement in profitability, although further recovery in asset quality will
depend on continued economic growth. Banks in non-GCC countries may suffer
further problems due to continued political uncertainty and economic
difficulties.
Capital levels are generally sound and should be ample in 2014, unless there is
significant loan growth. Within the GCC, the banks also enjoy ample liquidity,
supported by substantial deposits placed by the governments and related
entities.
Any negative impact on the majority of rating Outlooks would result from changes
in the sovereign ratings in the region or a change in Fitch's opinion of the
sovereigns' propensity to provide support. However, considering the very strong
culture and track record of sovereign support for banks, and the extent to which
the sovereigns and banks are interconnected via government stakes and deposits,
it is unlikely that Fitch's opinion on sovereign support in the region will
change in the foreseeable future
Some Viability Ratings could be upgraded in the medium term, reflecting the
banks' recovery from asset quality problems, as the operating environment
improves, in particular in the UAE and Kuwait. Any recovery outside the GCC will
primarily depend on political solutions to the current unrest.
