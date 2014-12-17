(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Falling oil prices, the policy
response of oil
exporters, reform momentum and politics, will be the main
influence on ratings
in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in 2015, says Fitch Ratings
in its 2015
Outlook for the region.
High oil prices have been one factor resulting in rating
divergence in the
region and this influence will now lessen as oil exporters come
under pressure,
while oil importers will benefit. Fitch forecasts Brent to
average USD83/bl in
2015 after USD99/bl in 2014. This will not cause major headaches
for the 'AA'
rated Gulf oil producers - Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia -
which have
accumulated large buffers. However, it will increase pressure on
Bahrain
(BBB/Stable) and the sub-investment grade exporters in Africa -
Nigeria, Angola
and Gabon (all BB-). Fitch placed Gabon's rating on Negative
Outlook in
December.
In contrast, lower oil prices will ease fiscal and external
pressure on energy
importers, especially in North Africa, where fuel is heavily
subsidised. Morocco
is in the lead reducing subsidies; Egypt surprised by reducing
subsidies in 2014
and plans further cuts; Tunisia may follow suit once it has a
government in
place after end year elections. Most countries in sub-Saharan
Africa are oil
importers.
Fitch believes oil exporters Angola and Nigeria have learnt
lessons from the
experience of 2008-2009 when substantial FX reserves were wasted
supporting
unsustainable exchange rates. Nigeria has responded by devaluing
the naira and
tightening fiscal and monetary policy. However, the currency
will likely remain
under pressure while oil prices remain weak and in the run-up to
the February
2015 elections. Angola is entering 2015 with much stronger
domestic and
international reserves than 2008 and has been much less affected
so far,
although its budget deficit will increase.
Ghana - rated 'B/Negative' due to persistent fiscal weakness -
derives only 10%
of its fiscal revenue from oil but will nevertheless come under
increased
pressure to bring its negotiations with the IMF to a swift and
successful
conclusion in 2015. Zambia (B/Positive) is also talking to the
IMF and faces
elections in the New Year. Maintaining the recently improved
policy momentum
will be key to its rating trajectory. Ethiopia and Cote d'Ivoire
also each have
important elections in 2015.
2014 showed that countries with consistently strong policy
records reap the
reward of higher ratings. Rwanda and Seychelles were both
upgraded a second time
to B+/Stable as a strong policy track record bought robust
growth and a lower
debt burden. Improved governance was also important in Rwanda.
The Positive
Outlooks on Cote d'Ivoire and Uganda reflect their good policy
track records.
The opposite is true in Cabo Verde and Ghana, where fiscal
policy is weak, and
South Africa where lack of structural reform is slowing growth
potential and
pressuring debt dynamics.
The conversion of three Positive Outlooks to upgrades in 2014
means more of the
region's ratings are now stable (71%). However, after placing
Ghana, South
Africa and Gabon on Negative Outlook, there are now slightly
more Negative than
Positive Outlooks.
