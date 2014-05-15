(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says it will be monitoring the effect of
the ongoing political turmoil in Russia/Ukraine on EMEA corporates. Although
hard sanctions on Russia are considered an outlier scenario at this stage,
European energy security would likely see the biggest impact if the situation
worsens - as Russian gas would need to be replaced in the short term.
In a newly published report, Fitch says outside of the energy sector, the
majority of European corporates are fairly resistant to Russian sanctions. In
Russia all but six companies could survive 2014 without needing to refinance,
and the rated universe is generally well placed to withstand a rationing of
foreign capital.
The report also highlights continued improvement in the corporate rating trend
in 1Q14 as the nascent European recovery continues to take hold. Bond rating
changes have broadly displayed a net negative bias since 2007, but this narrowed
meaningfully from mid-2013 onwards, and has continued to get less negative in
1Q14 - with bond downgrade volumes falling 44% qoq.
The report, "EMEA 2Q14 Corporate View', provides a quarterly snapshot of EMEA
corporate market conditions, including bond issuance, spreads and rating
migrations. The report also provides a summary of qoq changes in sector
forecasts and rating Outlooks.
