Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: â€˜AAAâ€™ Sovereign
Characteristics and Public Debt
RatiosLONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that even for a
sovereign with the strongest credit fundamentals, there will be
a gross general
government debt (GGGD)/GDP level above which Fitch believes its
rating is no
longer compatible with 'AAA'.
This is usually 80%-90%, but can be higher for sovereigns with
exceptional
financing flexibility, such as benchmark borrowers with reserve
currency status.
As we have highlighted before, for France, Germany and the UK,
this threshold is
currently 90%-100%, and for the US, it is currently 110%,
provided debt is then
placed on a firm downward path over the medium term.
Our 80%-90% threshold recognises that sovereigns with
(otherwise) 'AAA'
characteristics have high financing flexibility and debt
tolerance.
Nevertheless, such a high level of debt tends to persist and
potentially limits
the capacity to respond to future shocks. It can also have a
negative impact on
growth.
Fitch gives a 'AAA' rated sovereign some leeway in allowing a
temporary rise in
its GGGD/GDP ratio before a downgrade. This stickiness also
works in the other
direction. The ratio needs to be steadily declining before
restoring 'AAA'
status, if warranted by other credit factors. Debt dynamics
would need to be
resilient to shocks to ensure that the 80%-90% level is not
breached again. This
would imply a fall in the debt ratio (not just a projected fall)
of around 10pp
of GDP or more from the downgrade level and would likely take
several years.
A larger fall in the debt ratio would likely be required to
restore the 'AAA' if
the associated shock that precipitated the sharp increase in the
debt ratio and
downgrade revealed or triggered other negative credit
developments such as
weakening in the fiscal policy framework or credibility, a
worsening in the
structure of government debt, deterioration in economic growth
prospects or a
weakening in political stability or governance.
The 2013 median GGGD/GDP ratio for 'AAA' rated sovereigns is
47%, compared with
42% for all Fitch-rated sovereigns. But other credit strengths
are sufficient to
outweigh the potential drag on the rating from public debt. They
typically have
debt denominated in their own currency and can issue at long
maturity while low
interest rates hold down service costs.
The trajectory of GGGD/GDP may, at a particular time, be the key
driver of
rating actions for 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated sovereigns. However,
ratings reflect the
strengths and weaknesses of many factors, not just public debt.
Thus rating
actions can bite at various GGGD/GDP ratios.
'AAA' status reflects the strongest credit fundamentals and
sovereign
characteristics such as a rich and diversified economy, low and
stable
inflation, strong institutions and governance, entrenched
political stability, a
deep, stable tax base, unquestioned market access and strong
financing
flexibility, a credible and coherent policy framework,
unblemished modern debt
service, high debt tolerance and creditworthiness that is robust
to plausible
extreme events.
The report entitled ''AAA' Sovereign Characteristics and Public
Debt Ratios' is
available on www.fitchratings.com.
