(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) The ongoing implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is unlikely to result in a major departure from current capital structure management and cash deployment priorities for U.S. healthcare providers, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The top priority for cash deployment by these companies has recently been acquisitions and the ACA reinforces the trends that are encouraging industry consolidation. Fitch does not expect most segments of the healthcare provider industry to benefit from a sustained uplift in growth of organic patient volumes because of the ACA, with a possible exception being outpatient services. Over the past several years, a seemingly durable trend of slowing growth in U.S. healthcare utilization and spending has developed, which is not entirely explained by the weak macro-economic conditions. Slowing growth is most recently evidenced by the poor first quarter 2013 (1Q'13) volume trends reported by large hospital chains. While Fitch thinks that the health insurance expansion elements of the ACA might provide a temporary boost to utilization, it will not be a panacea for slowing growth. Higher patient volumes generally have positive financial implications for healthcare providers. This stems from the currently dominant fee-for-service payment system, coupled with the high degree of operating leverage in most healthcare providers' cost structures. Without an obvious catalyst for a recovery in weak organic growth, healthcare providers must instead look for a bottom-up solution to offset the effects on financial results. A trend of industry consolidation is reflective of the fact that economies of scale and vertical consolidation will support profitability in an environment where healthcare providers face slow organic growth and are required to accept more financial risk, such as through bundled or value-based payments. Providers that are successful under a value-based payment system will need to effectively manage the cost of an episode of care by directing patients to the lowest cost care delivery setting and aligning physician focus on providing high value healthcare. While a broad change in the current fee for service payment scheme for healthcare providers will require a gradual evolution, the ACA influences the Medicare payment scheme in this direction through a host of payment reforms that emphasize value and cost control. The full report, 'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing the Potential Impacts,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' 