(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) The ongoing implementation of the
Affordable Care Act
(ACA) is unlikely to result in a major departure from current
capital structure
management and cash deployment priorities for U.S. healthcare
providers,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The top priority for
cash deployment by
these companies has recently been acquisitions and the ACA
reinforces the trends
that are encouraging industry consolidation.
Fitch does not expect most segments of the healthcare provider
industry to
benefit from a sustained uplift in growth of organic patient
volumes because of
the ACA, with a possible exception being outpatient services.
Over the past
several years, a seemingly durable trend of slowing growth in
U.S. healthcare
utilization and spending has developed, which is not entirely
explained by the
weak macro-economic conditions.
Slowing growth is most recently evidenced by the poor first
quarter 2013 (1Q'13)
volume trends reported by large hospital chains. While Fitch
thinks that the
health insurance expansion elements of the ACA might provide a
temporary boost
to utilization, it will not be a panacea for slowing growth.
Higher patient volumes generally have positive financial
implications for
healthcare providers. This stems from the currently dominant
fee-for-service
payment system, coupled with the high degree of operating
leverage in most
healthcare providers' cost structures. Without an obvious
catalyst for a
recovery in weak organic growth, healthcare providers must
instead look for a
bottom-up solution to offset the effects on financial results.
A trend of industry consolidation is reflective of the fact that
economies of
scale and vertical consolidation will support profitability in
an environment
where healthcare providers face slow organic growth and are
required to accept
more financial risk, such as through bundled or value-based
payments. Providers
that are successful under a value-based payment system will need
to effectively
manage the cost of an episode of care by directing patients to
the lowest cost
care delivery setting and aligning physician focus on providing
high value
healthcare.
While a broad change in the current fee for service payment
scheme for
healthcare providers will require a gradual evolution, the ACA
influences the
Medicare payment scheme in this direction through a host of
payment reforms that
emphasize value and cost control.
The full report, 'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare
Providers: Assessing
the Potential Impacts,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
The report
examines the potential effects of three important components of
the ACA,
including the expansion of state Medicaid programs, the
implementation of health
insurance exchanges and Medicare payment reforms, on six
sub-segments of the
for-profit healthcare provider industry.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3169
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis', April 4, 2013;
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup', Jan. 30, 2013;
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare', Nov. 29, 2012;
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - Community Health
Systems, Inc.',
Oct. 1, 2012;
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA, Inc.', Oct.
24, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad
Debt Accounting
Policies and Practices', June 21, 2012;
--'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Electronic Health Record
Incentive Payments',
March 7, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research The Affordable Care Act
and Healthcare
Providers (Assessing the Potential Impact)
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Navigating a Dynamic Operating
and Regulatory
Environment
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc.
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: HCA Holdings, Inc.
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt
Accounting
Policies and Practices
here
For-Profit Hospital Insights: Electronic Health Record Incentive
Payments
here
Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly
Taking Shape)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.