(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Indonesian property
developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon Jati; B+/Stable) recent
acquisition of
67.1% of PT Pakuwon Permai (Pakuwon Permai) provides geographic
diversification
and expands its investment property portfolio, which is
supportive of its
operating risk profile.
The acquisition will add one superblock which is a large
mixed-use high-rise
development, as well as two retail malls and a serviced
apartment property to
Pakuwon Jati's portfolio. These properties are located away from
Pakuwon Jati's
own superblocks and are in prime locations in Jakarta and
Surabaya.
The IDR2.3trn (USD192m) transaction was with a non-affiliated
third-party vendor
and Pakuwon Jati financed the acquisition with USD200m raised
from an issue of
2019 bonds in July 2014. Pakuwon Jati has no near-term plans to
acquire the
remaining 32.9% of Pakuwon Permai, which is held by Pakuwon
Darma, an affiliated
company of Pakuwon Jati.
The acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to
maintain a healthy
balance between development and recurring income. The
acquisition will improve
the company's recurring EBITDA with the addition of 147
hotel/serviced apartment
rooms and 178,000 square metres of net leaseable area in the
retail malls, with
more retail and hotel space under construction.
Pakuwon Permai's retail malls have established operations with
occupancy rates
of more than 90%. In particular, Fitch views the acquisition of
the retail mall
in Jakarta as positive because of the asset's strategic location
and the Jakarta
government's policy of limiting retail mall construction in the
capital.
According to Pakuwon Jati, the acquisition will add another
IDR205bn of
recurring EBITDA (2013: IDR778bn). Fitch estimates that
recurring
EBITDA/interest ratio will remain comfortable at around 2.5-3.0x
in the next
12-18 months from 3.8x in 2013.
Post-acquisition leverage and liquidity will remain comfortable
for the
company's rating. At acquisition, Pakuwon Permai had zero debt
and IDR980bn of
cash. Furthermore, Pakuwon Jati still has large leverage
headroom: net debt/net
inventory was only 7% at end-2013, far below the 50% level where
negative rating
action might be considered. Pakuwon Jati's liquidity position
will continue to
be solid, supported by ample cash balances of IDR2.2trn at
end-June 2014.
