Feb 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that having analysed the relative
difference of the mortgage lending values (MLV) and the respective market values
(MV) for German properties securing commercial mortgage loans in Fitch rated
mortgage Pfandbriefe, the MLVs for properties securing commercial mortgages are
on average 12% lower than the respective MVs, as of March 2013. This figure
differs by property type, size, issuer and the state of economy.
The difference between MVs and the MLVs is highest for large office and retail
properties compared to small and moderate-sized properties. Properties with a
granular tenant structure (multifamily and large shopping centres) have lower
cushions that are relatively independent from size.
Fitch says Pfandbriefe are additionally well protected by MV cushions. For
instance, a 12% MV cushion transforms the maximum 60% loan-to-mortgage lending
value (LTMLV) eligibility threshold (Beleihungsgrenze) into an equivalent
loan-to-value limit of 53% for mortgage loans refinanced via Pfandbriefe. This
contributes to high recoveries given default of 70%-90% on mortgage cover pools
in 'AAA' stress scenarios.
Further information is contained in the report entitled "Market vs. Mortgage
Lending Values in Pfandbriefe - Factors Driving the Relative Difference", which
is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Market vs. Mortgage Lending Values in Pfandbriefe
