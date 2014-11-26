(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's (Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP15.1bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on Barclays' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' , an IDR uplift of 1 and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk), which allow for a maximum achievable rating for the covered bonds of 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating is also based on the asset percentage (AP) of 74.4% used in the asset coverage test, as communicated in the investor report, which provides more protection than Fitch's breakeven AP of 85% (equivalent to 17.6% breakeven overcollateralisation (OC)) for the 'AAA' rating. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, mainly driven by the Stable Outlook on Barclays' IDR. The D-Cap has been increased to 4 from 3 and is driven by the moderate risk assessment of three components: liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives. The change is due to an update of the pre-maturity test within the programme. It will now trigger an issuer event of default if the test is breached less than 11 months (previously six months) prior to a hard bullet bond maturity. The amendment provides a stronger mitigant against liquidity gaps and improves the assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk component to moderate from moderate high risk. Furthermore, the account bank replacement triggers have been updated in line with Fitch criteria, which improve the asset segregation component to very low risk from low. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has over the past 12 months increased to 85% from 82%, meaning lower breakeven OC for the rating level. This supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The increase in AP is mainly due to lower refinancing stress assumptions, reflecting a further decrease in UK RMBS spreads over the past year. This results in a lower discounting of the cover assets when modelling a stressed sale of the assets in Fitch's cash-flows model. The 'AAA' breakeven OC is mainly driven by the asset disposal loss component of 11.6% due to large maturity and spread mismatches leading to the need to sell assets in a stress scenario, which benefits from the lower refinancing spreads applied. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 6.9%, with the cash flow valuation component having minimal impact (0.8%) on the 'AAA' breakeven OC. The WA remaining term to maturity of the assets to the liabilities is 15.5 years versus 3.9 years. The spread on the total return swap asset margin is 105bps versus the WA post-swap margin of the bonds of 126bps. The 6.9% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 19.2% weighted average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the 66.5% weighted average recovery rate (WARR) for the mortgage cover assets. The WAFF has marginally deteriorated over the last 12 months due to Fitch now using the sustainable loan to value (LTV) approach in our analysis and a significant proportion of the loans having been originated at times of elevated house prices above sustainable levels. The WARR has improved mainly due to the lower WA Indexed current LTV (50.8% versus 55.4% previously). For this rating, which considers both an uplift on a PD basis and for recoveries given default, Fitch publishes the asset disposal loss component in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. 'AA' scenario on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent 'AAA' stresses. Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% to assign a two-notch credit for recoveries given default, this explains why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than Barclay's 'AAA' breakeven OC. Fitch maintains an IDR uplift of 1 to the programme because the covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in and the issuer is a global systemically important financial institution where resolution by other means than liquidation is likely. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' covered bond ratings will be downgraded if i) the issuer's IDR (including IDR uplift) is downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or below, ii) the number of notches uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to one or lower, or iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account is higher than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 85%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components in 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', dated 8 July 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 7530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kate Lin Director +44 20 7530 1706 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 7530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 30 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 