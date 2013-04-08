(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
(KFHP) and its
subsidiaries at 'A+' (see full rating list at the end of this
release). The
Rating Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect benefits from KFHP's unique business model
and strong
competitive position in California, smaller but still meaningful
positions in
other states, and overall solid financial results and operating
performance.
The primary weaknesses considered in the ratings are risks
associated with
KFHP's membership and revenue concentration in California, the
large capital
needs and comparatively high financial leverage resulting from
KFHP's business
model, and the funding and capital requirements resulting from
the
organization's pension plans.
KFHP and its subsidiaries along with associated companies Kaiser
Foundation
Hospitals (KFH) and the Permanente Medical Groups collectively
conduct business
as Kaiser Permanente. Kaiser Permanente is a unique vertically
integrated
health-care delivery network of KFH owned hospitals and
facilities staffed by
physicians who contract exclusively with KFHP.
Fitch views the Kaiser Permanente business model as a key
contributor to KFHP's
leading market share and strong competitive position in the
large California
health insurance market. Kaiser Permanente has approximately 9.1
million members
in its various health plans, 78% of which are located in
California.
KFHP's subsidiaries conduct operations in another eight states
throughout the
U.S. where they maintain smaller, but still meaningful, market
shares. In the
majority of these states, the companies do not own hospital
facilities but
rather contract with local acute care providers for inpatient
service. As a
result, Fitch believes that their ability to manage
provider-network costs is
typically less robust than it is in California.
Fitch views the Kaiser organization's earnings profile as solid
characterized by
a large revenue base and margins that generate significant
EBITDA. From 2008
through 2012 Kaiser Permanente's annual operating (excluding net
realized gains
and losses and impairment charges) EBITDA and net income
averaged $3.4 billion
and $1.6 billion respectively. EBITDA-based margins averaged
7.0% from 2008
through 2012 approximating Fitch's median guideline for the 'A'
rating (IFS)
category.
Kaiser Permanente's business model requires significant capital
investments in
hospitals and other physical facilities that are partially
funded by debt.
Therefore, the organization's debt-to-capital ratios are
generally much higher
than those of other not-for-profit peer health insurance
companies and modestly
higher than those of large publicly-traded health insurers.
While the vast
majority of the Kaiser Permanente's debt has been incurred by
KFH, KFHP has
guaranteed KFH's obligations under various debt issues.
Fitch calculates Kaiser Permanente's Dec. 31, 2012 Financial
Leverage Ratio
(FLR), which is derived from GAAP basis reported net worth
excluding after-tax
net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments, at
35% and the
organization's ratio of debt-to-EBITDA at 1.7x. Fitch's rating
expectation is
that Kaiser Permanente's FLR will be managed below 40% and its
ratio of
debt-to-EBITDA will be in the range of 1.7x to 2.5x.
The organization's interest coverage is very strong with an
operating
EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio of 28.9x in 2012 and an
average ratio of
28.5x from 2008 through 2012
KFHP has guaranteed the obligations of its subsidiaries that are
rated by Fitch
with the exception of 50% owned Kaiser Permanente Insurance
Company. Fitch has
used a group rating approach due to the guarantees and its
belief that KFHP
would have the ability and willingness to support these
subsidiaries under
reasonably foreseeable circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets
outside the
organization's key California market that diversifies the
organization's revenue
and earnings base. Given the large size of the organization's
California-based
membership in relation to its membership in other markets, Fitch
believes that
such growth would take a comparatively long time to emerge;
--Lower financial leverage demonstrated by declines in the
organization's
run-rate Financial Leverage Ratio and debt-to-EBITDA ratios to
approximately 25%
and 1.5x respectively;
--Meaningful reductions in the under-funded status of the
organization's pension
plans;
--Continued on-going favorable financial performance trends
demonstrated by
EBITDA-based margins and absolute levels of annual EBITDA
approximating 8.5% and
$3 billion respectively;
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Sustained Financial Leverage Ratios and debt-to-EBITDA ratios
greater than 40%
and 3.0x respectively;
--Material mandatory pension plan funding requirements;
--Deteriorating run-rate financial performance evidenced by
EBITDA-based margins
and absolute levels of EBITDA approximating of 5% and $1 billion
respectively;
--Material reductions in liquid assets supporting the put-able
components of the
organization's capital structure.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio;
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Insurance)
Brad Ellis
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors Special
Report' (Jan. 29, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
