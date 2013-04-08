(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (KFHP) and its subsidiaries at 'A+' (see full rating list at the end of this release). The Rating Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect benefits from KFHP's unique business model and strong competitive position in California, smaller but still meaningful positions in other states, and overall solid financial results and operating performance. The primary weaknesses considered in the ratings are risks associated with KFHP's membership and revenue concentration in California, the large capital needs and comparatively high financial leverage resulting from KFHP's business model, and the funding and capital requirements resulting from the organization's pension plans. KFHP and its subsidiaries along with associated companies Kaiser Foundation Hospitals (KFH) and the Permanente Medical Groups collectively conduct business as Kaiser Permanente. Kaiser Permanente is a unique vertically integrated health-care delivery network of KFH owned hospitals and facilities staffed by physicians who contract exclusively with KFHP. Fitch views the Kaiser Permanente business model as a key contributor to KFHP's leading market share and strong competitive position in the large California health insurance market. Kaiser Permanente has approximately 9.1 million members in its various health plans, 78% of which are located in California. KFHP's subsidiaries conduct operations in another eight states throughout the U.S. where they maintain smaller, but still meaningful, market shares. In the majority of these states, the companies do not own hospital facilities but rather contract with local acute care providers for inpatient service. As a result, Fitch believes that their ability to manage provider-network costs is typically less robust than it is in California. Fitch views the Kaiser organization's earnings profile as solid characterized by a large revenue base and margins that generate significant EBITDA. From 2008 through 2012 Kaiser Permanente's annual operating (excluding net realized gains and losses and impairment charges) EBITDA and net income averaged $3.4 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. EBITDA-based margins averaged 7.0% from 2008 through 2012 approximating Fitch's median guideline for the 'A' rating (IFS) category. Kaiser Permanente's business model requires significant capital investments in hospitals and other physical facilities that are partially funded by debt. Therefore, the organization's debt-to-capital ratios are generally much higher than those of other not-for-profit peer health insurance companies and modestly higher than those of large publicly-traded health insurers. While the vast majority of the Kaiser Permanente's debt has been incurred by KFH, KFHP has guaranteed KFH's obligations under various debt issues. Fitch calculates Kaiser Permanente's Dec. 31, 2012 Financial Leverage Ratio (FLR), which is derived from GAAP basis reported net worth excluding after-tax net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments, at 35% and the organization's ratio of debt-to-EBITDA at 1.7x. Fitch's rating expectation is that Kaiser Permanente's FLR will be managed below 40% and its ratio of debt-to-EBITDA will be in the range of 1.7x to 2.5x. The organization's interest coverage is very strong with an operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio of 28.9x in 2012 and an average ratio of 28.5x from 2008 through 2012 KFHP has guaranteed the obligations of its subsidiaries that are rated by Fitch with the exception of 50% owned Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company. Fitch has used a group rating approach due to the guarantees and its belief that KFHP would have the ability and willingness to support these subsidiaries under reasonably foreseeable circumstances. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of KFHP's and its subsidiaries' ratings include: --Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets outside the organization's key California market that diversifies the organization's revenue and earnings base. Given the large size of the organization's California-based membership in relation to its membership in other markets, Fitch believes that such growth would take a comparatively long time to emerge; --Lower financial leverage demonstrated by declines in the organization's run-rate Financial Leverage Ratio and debt-to-EBITDA ratios to approximately 25% and 1.5x respectively; --Meaningful reductions in the under-funded status of the organization's pension plans; --Continued on-going favorable financial performance trends demonstrated by EBITDA-based margins and absolute levels of annual EBITDA approximating 8.5% and $3 billion respectively; Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and its subsidiaries' ratings include: --Sustained Financial Leverage Ratios and debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 40% and 3.0x respectively; --Material mandatory pension plan funding requirements; --Deteriorating run-rate financial performance evidenced by EBITDA-based margins and absolute levels of EBITDA approximating of 5% and $1 billion respectively; --Material reductions in liquid assets supporting the put-able components of the organization's capital structure. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio; Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. The Rating Outlooks are Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Rouck Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst (Insurance) Brad Ellis Director +1-312-368-2089 Committee Chairperson Jeff Mohrenweiser Senior Director +1-312-368-3182 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 