(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Co-operative Bank
Plc's (Co-op Bank) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior debt
ratings at 'B'
and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Negative.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs are driven by Co-Op Bank's standalone credit profile as
reflected in
its VR. The ratings reflect the continued pressure on Co-op
Bank's capital from
a poorly performing loan book and the operating losses it is
likely to report
for at least the next two years. The pressure is exacerbated by
structural and
operational challenges it faces in the execution of its
turnaround strategy. The
long-term senior debt's rating is in line with the bank's
Long-term IDR.
Asset quality is weak. Co-op Bank's loan book includes a high
proportion of
poorly performing and non-core residential (prime and adverse)
and buy-to-let
mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans backed by commercial
real estate.
These loans suffer from a combination of high arrears, low
yields, and weak
reserve coverage. We believe that the ability of management to
deleverage
rapidly and effectively will be challenging and is contingent on
the operating
environment remaining favourable.
Given that the turnaround will take time to materialise it also
gives rise to
significant tail risk, impairing profitability over the
medium-term. However,
tail risk could be reduced if the bank is able to accelerate the
sale of its
non-core assets, in line with its recent announcement. This in
turn could be
positive for the bank's ratings in the medium-term.
Impaired loans, net of reserves, were a high 118% of Fitch Core
Capital at
end-1H14. The quality and structure of the loan book makes the
bank's
capitalisation vulnerable to a weakening of the UK's real estate
prices and to
changes in interest rates, both of which are significant risks
in the highly
indebted UK household sector, despite the current favourable
environment.
The high level of net impaired loans and property-focused loan
book also renders
the bank susceptible to failing the Prudential Regulatory
Authority (PRA) stress
test in December 2014.
Although the bank's capitalisation improved in 9M14, we consider
it low in the
context of the challenges and risks the bank faces. These
include large-scale
disposals and deleveraging, the development of its retail and
SME franchise,
investment in significantly underdeveloped systems, improving
risk controls, and
significantly reducing branch network costs. A focus on costs
will be an
important element in returning the bank to profitability given
that its ability
to generate revenues is severely curtailed by a currently
low-yielding legacy
book and a focus on building up secured retail loans, where
yields are
traditionally low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative rating action could be triggered by large-scale losses
and capital
erosion incurred through its restructuring. It could also arise
in the event of
further damage to its franchise (either reputational or by the
inability to
re-launch its core business) to the extent that funding and
liquidity are
materially affected.
A continued erosion of capital though high credit impairment
charges without an
improvement in the profitability of the core franchise, or
materially
higher-than-budgeted investment needs could also negatively
affect ratings.
Given the Negative Outlook, positive rating action is not our
base case at this
stage and is unlikely until the bank reduces further the tail
risk inherent in
its assets and improves underlying profitability and capital
generation. An
acceleration of the non-core run down could ultimately be
positive for ratings
if tangible progress is made in reducing tail risk.
The long-term senior debt rating and the Recovery Rating of
'RR4' are sensitive
to i) a change in the bank's Long-term IDR and ii) to a
weakening of assumptions
around asset values and in the event of a default and/or to
changes in the mix
of the bank's liabilities that increases the proportion of
retail and other
preferred creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' have
been affirmed and reflect Fitch's opinion that support cannot be
relied upon,
given the bank's low systemic importance. Fitch does not expect
any change to
these ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes' Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Senior unsecured notes' Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (31 January
2014) is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.