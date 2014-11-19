(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ten
Chinese mid-tier
commercial banks. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, the
Viability
Rating (VR) of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd was downgraded to 'b'
from 'b+'.
Fitch affirmed the VRs of the other banks. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The ten banks are:
- China Merchants Bank,
- China CITIC Bank,
- China Everbright Bank,
- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank,
- China MinSheng Banking Corporation,
- Industrial Bank Co., Ltd,
- Ping An Bank Co., Ltd,
- Hua Xia Bank,
- China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd, and
- Bank of Beijing.
The review of the mid-tier banks' ratings took into account
their latest
financial results and operational trends, which featured
continued asset quality
weakness, as expected, with both reported NPLs and overdue loans
rising even
after sizeable NPLs were written off and/or disposed.
The continued growth in off-balance sheet activities and
increases in debt
receivables, of which some are used as substitutes for loans,
makes it more
difficult to gauge where the ultimate risks reside. Intensifying
competition in
deposits and the sale of wealth management products (WMP)
continued to pressure
funding costs, and hence net interest margins, at the mid-tier
banks. To offset
this, the mid-tier banks continue to place heavy emphasis on
growing micro and
small enterprise (MSE) loans to boost their loan yields, but
provision buffers
are falling as new provisions are insufficient to keep pace with
NPL increases.
The need to comply with higher capital buffers at a time when
profitability is
weakening has put pressures on capital for most mid-tier banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
All of the IDRs are based on state support, and are at the
banks' Support Rating
Floors (SRFs), reflecting continued expectations that
extraordinary support from
the central government would be forthcoming in the event of
stress.
China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank and China Everbright Bank
have Support
Ratings (SRs) of '2' and SRFs of 'BBB', indicating a high
probability of state
support, if needed. This is based on a combination of factors
such as size and
domestic significance (for China Merchants Bank and China CITIC
Bank), ownership
by state-owned conglomerates (all three), direct central
government ownership
(for China Everbright Bank), and a history of past government
support (for China
Everbright Bank). Fitch believes the planned initial corporate
restructuring
exercises at the parent group companies for China CITIC Bank and
China
Everbright Bank would not materially affect the state's
propensity to support
these two banks.
The remaining seven banks have SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+',
indicating a
moderate probability of central government support if needed.
Banks in this
group are mostly smaller in size and have no direct central
government
ownership. Three of the banks have local governments as their
largest
shareholders. However, in a stress scenario, Fitch believes that
the ability of
local governments to support banks on a timely basis would be
limited, and hence
support would effectively need to flow from the central
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Any changes to IDRs, SRs and SRFs will be tied to shifts in the
perceived
willingness and/or ability of the central government to provide
extraordinary
support to the banks, which also take into account the banks'
relative systemic
importance and ownership.
The banking system's continued rapid growth, combined with the
rise in nonbank
credit extension, means that the potential claims on the state
are increasing.
The longer financial system leverage is permitted to rise, the
greater the
potential erosion of the state's ability to support less
systemically important
banks, leading to pressure on mid-tier banks' support-driven
IDRs.
In the meantime, authorities in China have not yet provided any
clear guidance
on the classification of domestic systemically important banks -
such guidance
could lead to changes in the SRs, SRFs and, in turn, the IDRs of
the banks. A
reduction in the state ownership in the mid-tier banks, either
directly or
indirectly through state-owned-enterprises, may affect the
propensity of the
state to support these banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs of China's 10 mid-tier banks range from 'bb-' to 'b',
reflecting varying
degrees of weak intrinsic strength (taking into account
off-balance sheet
activity); concerns about the level and pace of credit growth in
the financial
system; issues with transparency and corporate governance; as
well as nascent
regulatory and legal systems. Fitch expects asset quality to
deteriorate in
coming years, though reported asset quality metrics may continue
to benefit from
NPL write-offs/disposals, informal/ordinary support from
authorities to minimise
defaults and reclassification/securitisation of credit as WMPs,
debt securities
or interbank claims.
Mid-tier banks' large off-balance-sheet activities and rapidly
expanding
transactions with nonbanks are also a concern. Non-loan credit
now comprises 35%
of total financial sector credit outstanding at 1H14, up from
21% in 2008.
Meanwhile, issuance of WMPs continues to grow as competition for
deposits
intensifies. These products are changing the nature of banks'
stable, cheap
deposit base into one that is more expensive, mobile, and
short-term. WMPs'
short tenors, asset-liability mismatches, and limited disclosure
about
underlying assets present a significant contingent risk to
issuing banks.
Mid-tier banks are more reliant on WMPs and derive a larger
share of their
funding through these products than state banks.
Fitch's analysis of Chinese banks' asset quality places a much
heavier emphasis
on loss-absorption capacity (which includes factors such as
capitalisation, loan
loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than loan
classification data. Most
mid-tier banks have experienced deterioration in their loss
absorption capacity
since 2012, and Fitch estimates the mid-tier banks can only
withstand a rise in
impaired credit to 1.5%-6.6% (average 3.8%) currently, compared
to 6%-8% for the
state banks, after which varying degrees of support would be
required. However,
recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a protracted
process. In the
meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding
liquidity and cash
buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak and
more resources are
directed at forbearance and support.
Today's rating actions reflect the relative deterioration in
intrinsic strength
of China Guangfa Bank compared to peers at the same rating
level. The chief
drivers behind the VR downgrade for China Guangfa Bank were:
capital that is the
lowest among Fitch-rated Chinese peers and that is eroding,
which in turn led to
a low loss-absorption capacity; rapid expansion of investments
in trusts and
asset management products that exposes the bank to greater
non-loan credit
risks; and weak profitability and pressure on loan provisioning
to meet with
regulatory standards that further limits internal capital
generation.
While there was broad-based deterioration in such parameters as
funding and
liquidity, loss-absorption capacity, involvement in
off-balance-sheet
activities, and franchise strength among the mid-tier banks, the
VRs were
affirmed for those entities whose deterioration were not deemed
material enough
to merit a downgrade in this review. This was partly
attributable to the raising
of additional capital in 2013 at some mid-tier banks, which
helped increased
their risk buffers. Fitch took into account situations where
capital had been
raised by banks to offset rapid growth and maintain
loss-absorption capacity at
levels in line with similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
Downgrades of the mid-tier banks' VRs could be triggered if
(absent adequate
external or internal capital being raised) excessive growth
renders capital more
vulnerable to deterioration, concentrations in exposures
increase relative to
peers, if asset quality weakening begins to undermine solvency,
or if funding
and liquidity strains become more binding. Although the sector
benefits from a
degree of ordinary support from Chinese authorities, most
notably in the form of
market liquidity injection, major disruptions in the issuance of
WMPs,
quasi-substitutes for time deposits, or interbank market
distress could also
lead to VR downgrades for those entities highly exposed to, or
that experience a
material increase in, these activities.
VR upgrades for China's mid-tier banks are possible if Fitch
considers the
operating environment to have stabilised, though this is not
anticipated in the
near term. This would likely be evidenced by more manageable and
sustainable
pace in both loan and non-loan credit growth, reduced
off-balance-sheet
activities (or greater transparency around these activities),
improved
loss-absorption capacity (building risk buffers such as raising
of additional
capital), and stronger deposit funding and liquidity.
The full list of rating actions on China's 10 mid-tier banks is
as follows:
China Merchants Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China CITIC Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
China Everbright Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
China MinSheng Banking Corporation
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Industrial Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Ping An Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Hua Xia Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
China Guangfa Bank
-Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Bank of Beijing
-Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen (Industrial Bank, Hua Xia Bank, Bank of Beijing)
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Secondary Analyst
Benjamin Lin (China MinSheng Banking Corporation, Shanghai
Pudong Development
Bank, China Guangfa Bank)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan (China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank, China
Everbright Bank, Ping
An Bank)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORPORATION DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE
RATING PROCESS, OR
PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
