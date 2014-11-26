(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11
Saudi Arabian
banks as part of a peer review of the Saudi banking sector. A
complete list of
rating actions on the banks and their related entities is
provided at the end of
this commentary.
Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn SAMBA Financial Group's
(SAMBA) EMTN
Programme rating. The programme no longer exists and there is no
outstanding
issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL 11 BANKS;
IDRs OF AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND
AJC
The affirmation of the banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors reflects
the extremely high probability of support available from the
Saudi authorities
if required. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the strong
ability and
willingness of the authorities to support the banking sector.
Support has been demonstrated by the Saudi authorities' long
track record of
supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and ownership
links with the
government at a number of banks. Fitch's view of support is also
underpinned by
the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system,
underpinned by
its sovereign wealth funds and ongoing revenues mostly from its
hydrocarbon
production, and the moderate size of the Saudi Arabian banking
sector in
relation to the country's GDP.
The banks' Support Ratings are all '1', reflecting the extremely
high
probability of state support.
Fitch identifies domestic systemically important financial
institutions (D-SIFI)
based on its view of each bank's systemic importance relative to
other banks in
the banking system, and considering, amongst other things,
market share,
franchise and government ownership. The 'A+' Support Rating
Floor of the four
Saudi banks, Al Rajhi Bank (ARB), National Commercial Bank
(NCB), Riyad Bank
(RB) and SAMBA, are at the Saudi banks' D-SIFI Support Rating
Floor of 'A+',
reflecting their high systemic importance.
The 'A-' Support Rating Floors of the four JV banks, Saudi
British Bank (SABB),
Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), Arab National Bank (ANB) and Saudi
Hollandi Bank
(SHB), are two notches below the Saudi D-SIFI Support Rating
Floor. This
reflects Fitch's view that these banks are less systemically
important based on
their slightly smaller sizes, franchises and market shares, but
also the large
stakes held in these banks by foreign financial institutions,
which could also
slow support in the event of need.
The 'A-' Support Rating Floors of the three remaining banks,
Saudi Investment
Bank (SAIB), Alinma Bank (Alinma) and Bank Aljazira (BAJ), is
two notches below
the Saudi D-SIFI Support Rating Floor. This reflects Fitch's
view of their lower
relative systemic importance, due to smaller sizes, market
shares and
franchises.
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ARB, NCB, RB, SAMBA, SHB,
SAIB, Alinma and
BAJ are driven by support from the authorities.
Aljazira Capital's (AJC) IDRs and Support Rating reflect the
extremely high
probability of institutional support, if needed, from its 100%
owner, BAJ
(A-/Stable). Although AJC's operations and management are
separate, Fitch views
AJC as a core subsidiary and aligns its IDR with that of BAJ.
BSF Sukuk Ltd's trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under this entity and the notes issued directly
through the bank
are rated in line with BSF's IDRs and are therefore subject to
the same rating
drivers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL 11
BANKS; IDRs OF ARB, NCB, RB, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND
AJC
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector. Given the robust economy and the
authorities'
strong track record of support for local banks, Fitch considers
downward
pressure is low.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these
would be sensitive
to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in BAJ's
ratings or in
Fitch's view of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch
notes the high
level of strategic and financial importance of AJC to BAJ and
the latter's 100%
ownership.
BSF Sukuk Ltd's trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under this programme and those issued directly
through the banks,
are subject to the same sensitivities.
Saudi Arabia (AA/Stable/F1+) is an FSB/G20 member country and
has implemented
Basel III. As such, resolution legislation is being implemented.
We will review
the Support Rating Floors once the legislation has been fully
enacted, although
we currently do not expect any changes to the Support Rating
Floors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs
FOR ANB, BSF
AND SABB
Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), with
solid growth prospects supported by significant government
spending on
infrastructure projects, high, but decreasing, oil prices and an
expanding
non-oil private sector. All banks benefit from a favourable
operating
environment, high barriers to entry, a strict and hands-on
regulator, sound
liquidity, capital ratios, and pre-impairment operating profit
levels, which
enables them to absorb high credit costs, if necessary.
A weakening of the operating environment is the most likely
driver of negative
rating action, especially if this is combined with rapid loan
growth and an
increase in risk appetite leading to asset quality deterioration
or a reduction
in capital ratios. Reduced concentration in loans and deposits
could be
beneficial for the VRs.
The IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB reflect the intrinsic
creditworthiness and
financial strength of each issuer, as underlined by their
respective VRs. Where
an issuer's VR is equal to or above its Support Rating Floor,
the IDRs reflect
the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ARB's VR
ARB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic retail franchise,
strong
profitability and capital ratios, lower balance sheet
concentrations than peers,
sound asset quality, and large and stable retail deposit base.
The VR also
considers higher loan impairment charges and less sophisticated
risk management
compared to peers, given its retail focus.
Upside to ARB's VR is limited, given its current high level. The
VR could be
downgraded if there is a notable deterioration in asset quality
indicators,
capitalisation, or profitability to a level that significantly
affected internal
capital generation. Fitch does not view this as likely at
present.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NCB's VR
NCB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise, strong
profitability,
and stable funding, but also considers its high lending
concentrations to large
corporate borrowers and higher leverage than peers owing to a
large investment
portfolio. It also considers a higher risk appetite for
international
investments.
An upgrade of NCB's VR is unlikely, given its already high level
and its high
loan book concentration. Pressure on NCB's VR could come from a
sharp
deterioration in capital, and/or asset quality as a result of
rapid loan growth,
especially in NCB's Turkish subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: RB's VR
RB's VR reflects the bank's strong commercial franchise with
leading market
shares in some business lines, solid core earnings generation
and
diversification, and sound asset quality and capitalisation. It
also reflects
moderate concentration risks in assets and liabilities.
Upside to RB's VR is limited, considering its current high
level. Downside could
result from deterioration in asset quality, if this leads to a
significant
decline in profitability and an erosion of the capital base.
However, revenues
from its core banking businesses should be ample to cover any
future loan
impairment charges.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SAMBA's VR
SAMBA's VR reflects the bank's resilient franchise and stable
business model. It
also reflects strong financial metrics, including its sound
capital position,
and strong and stable earnings. The rating is constrained by
high concentration
risks in both assets and liabilities (by sector and name) and
higher risk
appetite for investments.
Negative pressure on SAMBA's VR could occur if there is
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality, both in loans and investments, or if there
is a sharp
reduction in capital levels. An upgrade is unlikely considering
the already high
level of the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ANB's VR
ANB's VR reflects strong liquidity, consistent sound
profitability, and the
benefits of being an associate bank of Arab Bank Plc
(BBB-/Negative). The VR
also considers some concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet and weaker
asset quality than similar rated peers, particularly due to the
higher level of
impaired but performing loans. ANB's loan growth has been
limited in 2013 and
1H14 and, as a result, its capital ratios have strengthened.
ANB's IDR is sensitive to any change in its VR. However, any
downward movement
would be limited to one notch due to its Support Rating Floor of
'A-'. Support
is not factored into ANB's IDR. Negative pressure on ANB's VR
would be driven by
significant weakening of the bank's capital ratios compared with
larger peers.
This would be most likely through a deterioration in the bank's
loan quality or
renewed loan growth. Upside is limited, given the current high
level of the
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BSF's VR
BSF's VR reflects its low risk appetite compared with peers.
This is driven by
the bank's corporate banking franchise working with
predominantly large
corporates. Risk appetite also benefits from an investment
portfolio almost
entirely comprising domestic government securities and also
considers the
benefits of being an associate bank of Credit Agricole Corporate
and Investment
Bank (CACIB; A/Stable), with whom BSF has a technical services
agreement. The VR
also reflects BSF's lower capital ratios compared with larger
peers in Saudi
Arabia, and lower diversification of earnings outside of
corporate banking,
achieved by many peers.
BSF's IDR is sensitive to any change in its VR. However, any
downward movement
would be limited to one notch due to its Support Rating Floor of
'A-'. Support
is not factored into BSF's IDR. Negative pressure on BSF's VR
could be driven by
significant weakening of the bank's capital ratios, compared
with larger peers.
If the technical services agreement between BSF and CACIB is
terminated, this
could also put pressure on the VR, but this is not the agency's
base case.
Upside is limited, given the fairly low capital ratios and high
concentrations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SABB's VR
SABB's VR reflects its consistently strong profitability and
core earnings
generation, and comfortable liquidity. The ratings also consider
SABB's strong
franchise and the benefits of being an associate bank of HSBC
Holdings plc
(AA-/Stable) with a technical services agreement with the HSBC
group. The VR
also reflects SABB's lower capital ratios compared with larger
peers in Saudi
Arabia, in an operating environment of potentially high loan
growth, and SABB's
high large customer exposures relative to equity compared with
larger Saudi
peers.
SABB's IDR is sensitive to any change in its VR. However, any
downward movement
would be limited to one notch due to its Support Rating Floor of
'A-'. Support
is not factored into SABB's IDR.
Negative pressure on SABB's VR could be driven by significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios, compared with larger peers, together with
a significant
increase in large customer exposures relative to equity. If the
technical
services agreement between SABB and HSBC is terminated,
weakening its franchise,
this could also put pressure on the VR but this is not our base
case. Upside is
limited, given the fairly low capital ratios compared with
larger peers and high
concentrations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SHB's VR
SHB's VR reflects its smaller, but growing, franchise, weaker
Tier 1 capital
ratio than peers, recent fast loan growth and high
concentrations on both sides
of the balance sheet. The VR also considers the bank's sound
asset quality,
healthy profitability and strong funding and liquidity. The
uncertainty relating
to its future ownership, if remained unresolved, could constrain
its ability to
raise new share capital and therefore could affect SHB's ability
to execute its
strategy in the long term, thereby constraining its competitive
position. Royal
Bank of Scotland N.V. currently holds a 40% stake in SHB. This
stake is
considered non-strategic and is likely to be sold in due course.
An upgrade of SHB's VR would stem from greater diversification
of the franchise
and a stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its
domestic peers. An
end to the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership and future
strategy could
also positively affect the VR. The VR could be downgraded as a
result of high
loan growth having a negative impact on asset quality and
capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SAIB's VR
SAIB's VR reflects the bank's rapid loan growth as it deploys
its new strategy
to make up market share on peers. Profitability metrics now
compare well with
similarly sized peers. These factors are counterbalanced by
SAIB's smaller
capital buffers than peers, particularly in light of the bank's
fast growth.
Fitch believes that impaired loans will gradually rise as the
new book seasons.
Other factors constraining its VR include the bank's smaller
size and its high
concentration in loans and deposits.
Upside for SAIB's VR could result from more revenue
diversification into retail
and commercial banking activities, whilst maintaining healthy
capitalisation,
strong asset quality and sound funding and liquidity positions.
Downward
pressure on the VR could arise from a sharp deterioration in
asset quality,
earnings capacity or a continuing erosion of capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ALINMA'S VR
Alinma's VR reflects the bank's low, but growing market share as
the sector's
youngest bank. It also reflects the bank's fairly high loan
growth as part of
its expansion strategy, as well as concentrations on both sides
of the balance
sheet and a short track record. The expected expansion of the
bank's operations
will inevitably reduce the bank's currently strong capital
ratios. The VR also
considers the bank's improving profitability and sound liquidity
and asset
quality metrics.
Alinma's rating is currently constrained by its short track
record.
Diversification on both sides of the balance sheet, increasing
and extending its
funding profile, as well as improving internal capital
generation, could result
in an upgrade. Rapid growth leading to asset quality
deterioration could put
pressure on Alinma's VR, as would a sharp deterioration in
profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BAJ's VR
BAJ's VR is constrained by its weaker company profile and lower
capital ratios
from rapid financing growth. The VR also considers BAJ's
improving asset quality
(although its impaired loan ratio is still among the highest in
Saudi Arabia).
Downward pressure on BAJ's VR could come from a further
deterioration of its
Fitch core capital and Tier 1 capital ratios, most likely
attributable to fast
financing growth. BAJ's capital ratios are at the lower end of
the peer group
range. Deterioration in asset quality and earnings could also
put downward
pressure on the VR. Upward potential is likely to come from a
sustainable
improvement in BAJ's below-average capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: AJC's VR
AJC does not have a VR because of its strategic importance to
BAJ. As an
integral part of BAJ, it cannot be assessed on a standalone
basis.
A Special Report with more details on the banks will shortly be
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Al Rajhi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
National Commercial Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Riyad Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
SAMBA Financial Group
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+'/'F1'
Arab National Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Banque Saudi Fransi
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
BSF Sukuk Limited
Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Saudi British Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
Saudi Hollandi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Investment Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Alinma Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Aljazira
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Aljazira Capital
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
