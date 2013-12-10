(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 Saudi
Arabian banks
and revised the Outlook of three banks to Stable from Negative
as part of a peer
review of the Saudi banking sector. A complete list of ratings
for the banks and
their related entities is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The revised Outlooks reflect Fitch's reassessment of the
intrinsic strengths and
weaknesses of Saudi British Bank (SABB), Banque Saudi Fransi
(BSF) and Arab
National Bank (ANB) in comparison with their peers. Although the
banks have
fairly lower capital ratios compared with larger Saudi peers
and, in the case of
SABB and BSF, higher large customer exposures relative to
equity, Fitch
recognises that all three banks have low non-performing loan
(NPL) ratios, high
loan loss reserve coverage and strong profitability. This
indicates that the
banks' capital bases are unlikely to need to absorb losses in
the foreseeable
future. In addition, in Fitch's opinion, the three banks have
generally lower
risk investment portfolios than several larger peers.
The EMTN Programme ratings of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and
Riyad Bank
(Riyad) have been affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn, as they
are no longer
required. There is no outstanding issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs) FOR ALL 11 BANKS
AND IDRs FOR ANB,
BSF AND SABB
The banks all benefit from a favourable operating environment, a
conservative
and hands-on regulator and high barriers to entry into the Saudi
Arabian banking
market. Saudi Arabia (AA- /Positive) is the largest economy in
the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC), with solid growth prospects supported
by significant
government spending on infrastructure projects, high oil prices
and an expanding
non-oil private sector.
Al Rajhi's (Al Rajhi) VR reflects the bank's leading domestic
retail franchise,
lower concentrations than peers, strong profitability, sound
capital ratios and
asset quality, lower appetite for market risk than peers, and a
large and stable
retail deposit base. The VR also considers higher loan
impairment charges
relative to peers in recent years.
National Commercial Bank's (NCB) VR reflects the bank's leading
domestic
franchise, strong profitability, solid capital and stable
funding, but also high
lending concentrations it has to large corporate borrowers and
rising risk
appetite for international investments. Asset quality ratios
have improved but
the impaired loan ratio is still one of the highest in Saudi
Arabia.
Riyad Bank's (Riyad) VR reflects the bank's strong commercial
franchise with
leading market shares in some business lines, consistent but
lower profitability
ratios than the largest Saudi banks, and sound asset quality and
capitalisation,
but also moderate concentration risks in assets and liabilities.
SAMBA Financial Group's (SAMBA) VR reflects the bank's strong
liquidity and
sound capital position. The rating also considers SAMBA's
resilient franchise
and strong market position. The rating is constrained by high
concentration
risks in both assets and liabilities (by sector and name) and
fairly weak
earnings growth. Asset quality ratios have improved.
The IDRs of ANB, BSF and SABB reflect the intrinsic
creditworthiness and
financial strength of each issuer (see specific drivers below)
as underlined by
their respective VRs. Where an issuer's VR is equal to or above
its Support
Rating Floor, the IDRs reflect the VR.
ANB's VR reflects strong liquidity, sound asset quality,
consistently sound
profitability, a stable deposit base and the benefits of being
an associate bank
of Arab Bank Plc (A-/Rating Watch Negative). It also considers
some
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. The VR also
reflects ANB's
lower capital ratios compared with larger peers in Saudi Arabia,
in an operating
environment of potentially high loan growth, although this is
partially
mitigated by a high level of collective loan loss reserves.
ANB's loan growth
has been limited in 2013 and, as a result, its capital ratios
have strengthened.
BSF's VR reflects strong asset quality with one of the lowest
impaired loan
ratios in Saudi Arabia, a stable deposit base, and sound
profitability. It also
considers the bank's strong corporate banking franchise and
performance track
record. The VR also considers the benefits of being an associate
bank of Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB, A/Stable), with
whom BSF has a
technical services agreement. The VR also reflects BSF's
weakening
profitability, lower capital ratios compared with larger peers
in Saudi Arabia,
and significant large customer exposures relative to equity (in
excess of larger
Saudi peers), in an operating environment of potentially high
loan growth.
However, in Fitch's opinion, BSF's large exposures and its
investment portfolio
are fairly low risk.
SABB's VR reflects its consistently strong profitability and
earnings
generation, and comfortable liquidity. The ratings also consider
SABB's strong
franchise and the benefits of being an associate bank of HSBC
Holdings plc
(HSBC, AA-/Stable) with a technical services agreement with the
HSBC group. The
VR also reflects SABB's lower capital ratios compared with
larger peers in Saudi
Arabia, in an operating environment of potentially high loan
growth, and SABB's
high large customer exposures relative to equity compared with
larger Saudi
peers. However, Fitch believes that SABB's large exposures and
its investment
portfolio are fairly low risk.
Saudi Hollandi Bank's (SHB) VR reflects the bank's healthy asset
quality,
improving profitability and its strong corporate banking
franchise. Its VR also
considers the bank's recent fast growth, concentrations on both
sides of SHB's
balance sheet, uncertainty relating to its future ownership and
strategy and its
Tier 1 capital ratio, which is weaker than its peers, especially
in light of its
recent high loan growth. Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. currently
holds a 40% stake
in SHB. This stake is considered non-strategic and is likely to
be sold in due
course.
Saudi Investment Bank's (SAIB) VR reflects improving financial
metrics as it
deploys its new strategy. Profitability, liquidity and asset
quality indicators
now compare well with similarly sized peers. These factors are
counterbalanced
by SAIB's fast growth as it strives to increase market share,
particularly in
retail banking. Fitch believes that impaired loans will
gradually rise as the
new book seasons, but does not expect a material worsening in
asset quality over
the rating horizon. Other factors constraining its VR include
the bank's size
(4% market share of sector assets) and therefore weaker earnings
power than its
larger peers, as well as fairly high concentration risks in
loans and deposits.
Its capital ratios, although still acceptable, have been eroded
in 2013 as a
result of strong loan growth.
Alinma Bank's (Alinma) VR reflects its strong capital ratios,
solid customer
funding base, improving but low profitability and lack of legacy
problem assets.
The VR also considers the bank's fairly high loan growth as part
of its
expansion strategy, concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet, liquidity
mismatch and short track record. The expected expansion of the
bank's operations
will inevitably reduce the bank's currently strong capital
ratios.
Bank Aljazira's (BAJ) VR reflects its fast retail growth,
concentrated financing
book and declining capital ratios. The VR also considers BAJ's
low but improving
profitability, improving asset quality (although its impaired
loan ratio is
still among the highest in Saudi Arabia), and sound liquidity
and funding.
Aljazira Capital (AJC) does not have a VR because of its
strategic importance to
BAJ. As an integral part of BAJ, it cannot be assessed on a
standalone basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS AND IDRs FOR ANB,
BSF AND SABB
Upside to Al Rajhi's VR is somewhat limited, given its current
high level. The
VR could be downgraded if there is a notable deterioration in
asset quality
indicators and/or capitalisation. Fitch does not view this as
likely at present.
An upgrade of NCB's VR is also unlikely, given its already high
level and its
high loan book concentration. Pressure on NCB's VR could come
from a sharp
deterioration in capital, liquidity, or asset quality -
particularly as a result
of rapid loan growth, especially in NCB's Turkish subsidiary.
Upside to Riyad's VR is limited, considering its current high
level. Downside
could result from deterioration in asset quality, if this leads
to a significant
decline in profitability and an erosion of the capital base.
However, revenues
from its core banking businesses should be ample to cover any
future loan
impairment charges.
Negative pressure on SAMBA's VR could occur if there is
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality, both in loans and investments, or if there
is a sharp
reduction in capital levels. Upward movement is unlikely
considering the already
high level of the VR.
ANB's, BSF's and SABB's IDRs are sensitive to any change in
their VRs. However,
any downward movement would be limited to one notch due to their
Support Rating
Floors of 'A-'. Support is not factored into the IDRs of ANB,
BSF and SABB.
Negative pressure on ANB's VR would be driven by significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios compared with larger peers. This would be
most likely
through a deterioration in the bank's loan quality or renewed
loan growth.
Upside is limited, given the current high level of the rating.
Negative pressure on BSF's VR would be driven by significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios, compared with larger peers, together with
a significant
increase in large customer exposures relative to equity. If the
technical
services agreement between BSF and CACIB is terminated,
weakening its franchise,
this could also put pressure on the VR but this is not the
agency's base case.
Upside is limited, given the fairly low capital ratios and high
concentrations.
Negative pressure on SABB's VR would be driven by significant
weakening of the
bank's capital ratios, compared with larger peers, together with
a significant
increase in large customer exposures relative to equity. If the
technical
services agreement between SABB and HSBC is terminated,
weakening its franchise,
this could also put pressure on the VR but this is not our base
case. Upside is
limited, given the fairly low capital ratios compared with
larger peers and high
concentrations.
An upgrade of SHB's VR would stem from greater diversification
of the franchise
and a stronger capital cushion that is more in line with its
domestic peers. An
end to the uncertainty surrounding SHB's ownership and future
strategy could
also positively affect the VR. The VR could be downgraded as a
result of high
loan growth having a negative impact on asset quality and
capital ratios.
Upside for SAIB's VR would result from a sustainable improvement
in
profitability and business diversification, while maintaining
healthy
capitalisation, strong asset quality and sound funding and
liquidity positions.
Downward pressure on the VR could arise from a sharp
deterioration in asset
quality, earnings capacity or a continuing erosion of capital
ratios.
Alinma's rating is currently constrained by its short track
record.
Diversification on both sides of the balance sheet, increasing
and extending its
funding profile, as well as improving profitability and internal
capital
generation, would likely result in an upgrade. Rapid growth and
eroding capital
ratios could put pressure on Alinma's VR, as would a sharp
deterioration in
asset quality and profitability.
Downward pressure on BAJ's VR could come from a further
deterioration of its
Fitch core capital and Tier 1 capital ratios, most likely
attributable to fast
financing growth. BAJ's capital ratios are at the lower end of
the peer group
range. Deterioration in asset quality and earnings could also
put downward
pressure on the VR. Upward potential is limited by BAJ's
below-average capital
ratios and its fast growth and below-average earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL 11 BANKS,
AND IDRs FOR AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ
AND AJC
The affirmation of the banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors reflects
the extremely high probability of support available from the
Saudi authorities
if required. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the
demonstrated ability and
willingness of the authorities to support the banking sector.
Fitch's view of
support is underpinned by the sovereign's strong capacity to
support the banking
system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going
revenues mostly
from its hydrocarbon production, and the moderate size of the
Saudi Arabian
banking sector in relation to the country's GDP.
The banks' Support Ratings are all '1', reflecting the extremely
high
probability of state support. The Support Rating Floors of the
four largest
banks (Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad and SAMBA) are 'A+' reflecting their
high systemic
importance. The Support Rating Floors for the remaining seven
banks are 'A-'.
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of eight of the banks (Al
Rajhi, NCB, Riyad,
SAMBA, SHB, SAIB, Alinma and BAJ) are driven by support from the
authorities.
The differences in the Support Rating Floors and by extension
the IDRs reflect
their systemic importance, franchise and market share, and
government ownership.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the extremely high
probability of
institutional support, if needed, from its 100% owner, BAJ
('A-'/Stable).
Although AJC's operations and management are separate, Fitch
views AJC as a core
subsidiary and aligns its IDR with that of BAJ.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FOR ALL 11
BANKS, AND IDRs FOR AL RAJHI, NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, SHB, SAIB,
ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector. Given the robust economy and the
authorities'
strong track record of support for local banks, downward
pressure is considered
low.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these
would be sensitive
to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in BAJ's
ratings or in
Fitch's view of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch
notes the high
level of strategic and financial importance of AJC to BAJ and
the latter's 100%
ownership.
A Special Report with more details on the banks will shortly be
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Al Rajhi Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
National Commercial Bank (NCB)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+'/'F1'
Riyad Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+'/'F1'
SAMBA Financial Group (SAMBA)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Arab National Bank (ANB)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
BSF Sukuk Limited
Trust Certificate Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Saudi British Bank (SABB)
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
Saudi Hollandi Bank (SHB)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Alinma Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Aljazira
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Aljazira Capital
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Philip Smith (ANB, BSF, SABB, SAIB, BAJ, AJC)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Redmond Ramsdale (Riyad, NCB)
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Mahin Dissanayake (Alinma, Al Rajhi, SAMBA, SHB)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Redmond Ramsdale (Riyad, NCB)
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analysts
Alan Milne (SABB, SAIB, BAJ, AJC)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Andrew Parkinson (Alinma, ANB, BSF, Al Rajhi, SAMBA, SHB)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Mahin Dissanayake (NCB, Riyad)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating Sukuk' dated 9 August 2013 and 'Evaluating
Corporate
Governance' dated 12 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Sukuk
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
2013 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks
here
Saudi Arabia
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.