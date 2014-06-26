(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale Express Bank AD's (SGE), Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD's (ABB) and leasing company Sogelease Bulgaria's (Sogelease) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGs SGE and ABB's IDRs and Support Ratings are driven by potential support being available to the banks, if required, from their respective majority shareholders. Sogelease's IDRs are equalised with SGE, as Fitch views Sogelease as a core subsidiary of SGE. SGE is wholly owned by Societe Generale (SG, A/Negative). ABB's ultimate majority shareholder is Allianz SE (AA-/Stable) through its 66% stake in Allianz Bulgaria Holding, which in turn holds 80% stake in ABB. Fitch believes SGE is a strategically important subsidiary of SG and views SGE as part of SG's strategic commitment to the CEE region. This view has been strengthened by SG's recent strategic plan with renewed ambitions in CEE. There is substantial operational and managerial integration between the two banks, and capital and funding have been made available by SG to SGE to date. SGE's IDRs are constrained by the Bulgarian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. ABB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect potential reputational damage to the parent from a bank's default, its small size and the owner's support track record. The notching between Allianz's and ABB's IDRs is based on Fitch's view of only limited strategic importance of the subsidiary to its parent due to Allianz's focus on insurance activities, ABB's marginal contribution to Allianz group's profits and that it is Allianz's only banking subsidiary in CEE. Fitch understands that Allianz has no intention to sell ABB. However, in the agency's view, whether ABB remains in the parent group in the long term depends on its contribution to Allianz's core insurance and asset management business and ABB's standalone performance. Sogelease's ratings are equalised with those of SGE, reflecting a high probability that it would be supported, if required, by SGE or by its ultimate shareholder, SG, due to Fitch's view that Sogelease is a core subsidiary of SGE. This view is based on the strong integration of Sogelease with SGE and its high direct and indirect dependence on SG Group for funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGs SGE, ABB and Sogelease's IDRs and Support Ratings would be downgraded in case of a downgrade of their parents' IDRs (multi-notch in case of SG) or Bulgaria's Country Ceiling. An upgrade of the Bulgarian Country Ceiling (unlikely in Fitch's view) would likely lead to an upgrade of SGE's IDR and Support Rating, albeit limited to one notch. SGE, Sogelease and ABB's ratings are also sensitive to Fitch's view of their strategic importance to the respective parents. A weakening of Fitch's view of the strategic importance of SGE and Sogelease would likely widen the notching between the entities and SG's IDRs. ABB's ratings could be downgraded if, in Fitch's view, ABB becomes less important to Allianz's insurance business in Bulgaria, and ultimately to Allianz. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs ABB and SGE's Viability Ratings (VR) of 'bb-' and 'bb', respectively, reflect primarily their relatively limited franchises (more so for ABB) and better than sector average asset quality. In Fitch's view, both banks' capitalisation is only adequate given the difficult operating environment. Solid funding and liquidity profiles are relative rating strengths for both banks' VRs. SGE had 4.3% and 4.2% market shares in total assets and total customer deposits of the domestic banking system at end-2013, respectively, while Allianz had smaller shares of 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively. The banks' asset quality is persistently better than the sector average, which can be attributed to their relatively lower risk appetite, evidenced by moderate lending to construction and real estate companies and small SMEs which were mostly hit by the crisis. At the same time, the banks' lending to relatively larger corporates has resulted in some significant single-name concentrations. At end-2013, the regulatory NPL ratios were relatively stable, at 5.7% and 9.4% of total gross loans for SGE and ABB, respectively (sector average: 16.9%). Fitch believes that a material improvement in loan quality would require a marked economic recovery and a revival in lending, all of which are unlikely in 2014. Fitch considers the banks' capitalisation to be only adequate in light of the difficult operating environment which limits internal capital generation ability and, in the case of ABB, its sizeable NPLs that are moderately covered by reserves. ABB's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio increased to 17.0% at end-2013 due to retained earnings, while net NPLs absorbed 20% of FCC (2012: 27%). SGE's reserves coverage of NPLs is high, therefore net NPLs only equated to 2% of FCC at end-2013. SGE and ABB's profitability compares well with the average sector performance despite the banks' relatively limited scale of operations and ABB's large pool of liquid but low yielding assets. The challenging operating environment has put significant pressure on both banks through falling market interest rates, subdued lending volumes and increased provisioning needs. Loan impairment charges absorbed 64% and 41%, respectively, of SGE and ABB's pre-impairment operating profit in 2013. Fitch expects weak loan growth to be the key drag on the Bulgarian banks' performance in 2014. The banks have sound funding and liquidity profiles. This is evidenced at ABB by its large and mostly stable customer deposits base (92% of total funding at end-2013) and high excess liquidity. Customer deposits may be prone to limited fluctuations given the relative significant share of deposits from corporates, including non-bank financial institutions (47% and 18%, respectively), but these can be easily cushioned by the bank's liquidity pool. The liquid assets covered a high 39% of total customer deposits at end-1Q14, while the loans/deposits ratio was around 74%. SGE's reliance on funding from its parent has been decreasing as a result of the increase in local customer deposits (2013: 76% of total liabilities). Funding from SG dropped to 9% of liabilities at end-2013 from 18% at end-2012. Fitch expects this to continue gradually as the bank increases it customer deposits. Its loans/deposits ratio is still high at 124% compared with its direct peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs An upgrade of the banks' VRs would require a considerable improvement in the banks' franchises while continuing with lower risk appetite, therefore the relatively better asset quality compared to the banking system. A deterioration of the loan book qualities leading to increased pressure on the banks' capital positions could trigger a downward revision of the VRs. 