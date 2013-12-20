(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
simultaneously
withdrawn Henderson Gartmore Latin American Fund's "Strong" Fund
Quality Rating
and Henderson China Opportunities Fund's "Satisfactory" Fund
Quality Rating. The
funds are managed by Henderson Global Investors (Henderson).
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Henderson has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for these two funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Launched in March 1983, Henderson China Opportunities fund is a
UCITS compliant,
sub-fund of a UK-domiciled OEIC (open ended investment company),
with GBP382m of
assets under management (AuM) as of 30 November 2013.
Launched in October 2004, Henderson Gartmore Latin American fund
is a sub-fund
of a Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV with USD318m of AuM as of 30
November 2013.
Investment Process
The active, stable, bottom-up investment approach of the two
funds is based on
the selection of company shares with a potential for earnings
outperformance.
The proprietary equity research emphasises industry and company
strategic
analysis. The lead portfolio manager (PM) of each fund has
significant leeway in
portfolio construction, which is nevertheless subject to risk
guidelines and
effective oversight by independent risk functions.
Resources
Chris Palmer, the lead PM of the Latin American fund is also
head of a small
emerging market team of four. Charlie Awdry, the lead PM of the
China
Opportunities fund, is a member of this team. This team of PMs
and analysts has
remained stable in 2013.
Track Record
Both funds have a Lipper Leader Score of "3" over five years,
which ranks them
as a medium performer, on a risk-adjusted basis, relative to
their peers in
their respective Lipper categories. Performance of the two funds
has improved in
2013 relative to peers. In the year to end- November, the China
Opportunities
fund ranked first quartile and the Latin American fund ranked
second quartile in
their respective categories, while they were both fourth
quartile in 2012.
Fund Manager
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn AuM
at end-September
2013.
Fitch rates the following Henderson funds:
Henderson European Growth Fund, "Strong"
Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund, "Strong"
Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund, "Strong"
Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund, "Strong"
Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund, "Strong"
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+(44) 203 530 1147
Committee Chairman
Roger Schneider
Senior Director
+49 (0)69 768076 242
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.