(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Henderson Gartmore Latin American Fund's "Strong" Fund Quality Rating and Henderson China Opportunities Fund's "Satisfactory" Fund Quality Rating. The funds are managed by Henderson Global Investors (Henderson). Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Henderson has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these two funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation Launched in March 1983, Henderson China Opportunities fund is a UCITS compliant, sub-fund of a UK-domiciled OEIC (open ended investment company), with GBP382m of assets under management (AuM) as of 30 November 2013. Launched in October 2004, Henderson Gartmore Latin American fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV with USD318m of AuM as of 30 November 2013. Investment Process The active, stable, bottom-up investment approach of the two funds is based on the selection of company shares with a potential for earnings outperformance. The proprietary equity research emphasises industry and company strategic analysis. The lead portfolio manager (PM) of each fund has significant leeway in portfolio construction, which is nevertheless subject to risk guidelines and effective oversight by independent risk functions. Resources Chris Palmer, the lead PM of the Latin American fund is also head of a small emerging market team of four. Charlie Awdry, the lead PM of the China Opportunities fund, is a member of this team. This team of PMs and analysts has remained stable in 2013. Track Record Both funds have a Lipper Leader Score of "3" over five years, which ranks them as a medium performer, on a risk-adjusted basis, relative to their peers in their respective Lipper categories. Performance of the two funds has improved in 2013 relative to peers. In the year to end- November, the China Opportunities fund ranked first quartile and the Latin American fund ranked second quartile in their respective categories, while they were both fourth quartile in 2012. Fund Manager Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn AuM at end-September 2013. Fitch rates the following Henderson funds: Henderson European Growth Fund, "Strong" Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund, "Strong" Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund, "Strong" Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund, "Strong" Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund, "Strong" For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell Director +(44) 203 530 1147 Committee Chairman Roger Schneider Senior Director +49 (0)69 768076 242 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.