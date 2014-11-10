(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena's (MPS) and Veneto Banca's senior unsecured
state-guaranteed
debt at Long-term 'BBB+', following the affirmation of Italy's
sovereign rating
on 29 October 2014 (see "Fitch Affirms Italy at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable"
available on www.fitchratings.com). All of MPS's other ratings
are unaffected by
this rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR GUARANTEED DEBT
The notes' Long-term ratings are based on the Republic of
Italy's (BBB+/Stable)
direct, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues,
which covers
payments of both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was
issued by the
Ministry of Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December
2011, n.201,
subsequently converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour
the guarantee
provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The
State guarantee
ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed
senior
obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in
line with Italy's
'BBB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR GUARANTEED DEBT
The notes' Long-term ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's
Long-term IDR.
Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would be
reflected on the
notes' Long-term ratings.
The affirmed notes are as follows:
MPS
EUR4bn issued in March 2012, maturing in March 2017, fixed-rate,
ISIN code:
IT0004804362
Veneto Banca
EUR300m issued in March 2012, maturing in March 2017,
fixed-rate, ISIN code:
IT0004807167
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20121 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 298
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
