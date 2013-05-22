(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 22

Fitch Ratings has affirmed two pass-through certificates (PTC) from two Indian ABS transactions, Small Business Trust 2012 and Small Business Trust II 2012. These transactions are backed by small business loans secured by chit deposits or properties originated by Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF).

The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmations reflect adequate levels of credit enhancement (CE) and sound asset performance.

The CE of Small Business Trust 2012 increased to 21% in April 2013 from 7.8% at closing in November 2011 as the portfolio amortised to 37% of the initial balance. The 90+dpd and 180+dpd as a percentage of its initial pool balance and the outstanding pool balance were reported at zero as of March 2013.

The CE of Small Business Trust II 2012 increased to 71% in April 2013 from 10% at closing in December 2011 as the portfolio amortised to 14% of the initial balance. The 90+dpd and 180+dpd as a percentage of its initial pool balance and the outstanding pool balance were reported at zero as of March 2013.

The CE of both transactions, which is in a form of fixed deposits, has not been utilised as the transactions have had sufficient excess spread to absorb the charge-offs to date.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch considers a downgrade to be unlikely for the two transactions. For Small Business Trust 2012, based on the current CE, an increase in the base-case default rate by 2.3x to 8.8%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf'.

For Small Business Trust II 2012, based on the current CE, an increase in the base-case default rate by 3.9x to 15%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf'.

initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivity for Small Business Trust 2012 and Small Business Trust II 2012 are described further in the new issue reports dated 2 March 2012 and 4 April 2012 respectively.

A comparison of the transactions' representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset class is available by accessing the reports and links given under related research below. The list of rating action is as follows:

Small Business Trust 2012

INR2,033,370,201 Series A PTCs due September 2016: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

Small Business Trust II 2012

INR162,773,235 Series A PTCs due January 2016: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable