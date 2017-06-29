(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarusbank's (BBK), Belinvestbank's (BIB) and Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus' (DBRB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The three banks' Long-Term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Ratings Floors are underpinned by potential state support, in case of need, and are aligned with the sovereign rating (B-/Stable). In assessing support, Fitch considers the banks' state ownership, government control through supervisory board representation at each of the banks and the track-record of support to date. We also factor in the policy roles of BBK and DBRB as the country's largest providers of government programme lending backed by dedicated government funding, the systemic importance of BBK (market share of 41% by assets and 45% of retail deposits) and the government's subsidiary liability on DBRB's bond obligations, which, however, is as yet untested. The authorities' ability to provide support in foreign currency is limited, in Fitch's view, given the three banks' significant external funding (a combined USD2.2 billion at end-2016, including USD1.2 billion short-term debt maturing over the 12 months starting from 1 March 2017) and high dollarisation of domestic liabilities (USD7.3 billion at end-2016), largely in the form of customer deposits (bonds at DBRB). These FX liabilities are large relative to the country's international reserves of USD5.2 billion, while FX liquidity at all three banks is largely invested in the FX bonds issued by the government (long-term debt) and central bank (short-term debt). We expect the authorities to make this FX liquidity available to banks, in case of need, to avoid defaults on external borrowings. Positively, around 40% of the latter comprise facilities from Russian creditors and so are more likely to be rolled over, in our view. Liquidity shortages in local currency, if any, are likely to be covered by the central bank (BBK, BIB) or the authorities (DBRB). There were no new capital contributions from the government at the three banks in 2016 (although government-held subordinated debt at BIB was converted into equity) and none are expected in the near term. The original plan to partially privatise BBK announced in 2016 has now been postponed and the bank will focus on structural reforms as Fitch understands from management. The privatisation of BIB (100% stake) is also unlikely in the near term in Fitch's view given this bank's similar need for structural reforms and uncertainty over the country's economic prospects. We believe the authorities' propensity to support will remain unchanged for both BBK and BIB as long as the government holds a controlling stake. VRs - BBK, BIB The banks' standalone credit profiles are closely linked to that of the sovereign due to large direct exposure to the government and, more generally, the public sector. This makes the banks' asset quality dependent on the state of government finances and the ability of the authorities to support macroeconomic stability and the public sector. At end-2016, direct exposure to the sovereign (including claims on the government and the central bank) relative to Fitch Core Capital (FCC) was 3x at BBK, and 2.7x at BIB. Loans issued to public sector corporates (including those issued under government programmes) contributed a further 3.8x FCC at BBK and 2x at BIB. Credit risks remain high as the economy is sluggish and borrower performance remains constrained by generally significant leverage in the corporate sector and loan dollarisation (BBK: 60%; BIB: 70% of loans), while the share of hedged borrowers is limited. Asset quality metrics have weakened across the board during 2015-2016. We expect this trend to continue through 2017 as operating conditions remain challenging. BBK's individually impaired loans (as per IFRS accounts) grew to a high at 37% of end-2016 gross loans from 30% at end-2015, reflecting deterioration in borrowers' financial standing and/or collateral value. At the same time, loans over 90 days overdue remained low, at 1.6% of loans, helped by loan restructuring/roll-overs but also reflecting the high share of borrowers benefitting from government support (in the form of subsidies on interest payments or loan repayments under state guarantees). BIB's individually impaired loans were also high at 30% of loans at end-2016, down from 34% at end-2015, and loans over 90 days overdue were 11.6%. Asset quality ratios have benefitted from moderate balance sheet clean-ups arranged by the authorities in 2015-2016 through exchange of selected problem loans for long-term bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance, DBRB or local governments. We expect that clean-up will continue although this is likely to be a gradual process given the government's limited financial capacity for significant support. Fitch views capitalisation as modest given the banks' credit exposures and levels of impaired loans. The unreserved portion of the latter was equal to a high 1.7x FCC at BBK and 1x FCC at BIB. At end-5M17, the regulatory Tier 1 and Total capital adequacy ratios were 16.2% and 18.6%, respectively, at BBK and 10.5% and 15.2%, respectively, at BIB. These capital cushions allowed limited loss absorption capacity equal to 9% of loans at BBK and 5% at BIB, without breaching regulatory minimum levels (including buffers). Pre-impairment profit (net of accrued interest not received in cash) was a solid 5.8% of average gross loans (BBK) and 8% (BIB). However, in Fitch's view there is uncertainty about the ability of some borrowers to service loans out of their own cash flows rather than through receipt of new credit. Large loan impairment charges (equal to 65% of pre-impairment operating profit at BBK in 2016 and 98% at BIB) constrained returns on equity (ROAE) at 8.9% at BBK and 0% at BIB. Core funding is from customers (over 70% of liabilities), but with a high proportion of foreign currency accounts (67% at BBK, 62% at BIB). Deposit trends have been stable recently, limiting immediate liquidity pressure. However, liquidity management remains highly dependent on the confidence of depositors and support from the authorities. Fitch has not assigned a VR to DBRB due to the bank's special status as a development institution and its close association with the authorities. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Changes to the banks' IDRs are likely to be linked to changes in the sovereign credit profile, and the Stable Outlooks reflect that on the sovereign ratings. The banks' ratings could also be downgraded, and hence notched down from the sovereign, in case timely support is not made available, when needed, or if increased pressure on the country's external finances heightens the risk of capital or exchange controls being introduced prior to a sovereign default. VR - BBK, BIB Downgrades of VRs could result from capital erosion due to a further marked deterioration in asset quality or a significant tightening of FX liquidity positions. Upgrades of VRs above the sovereign rating are extremely unlikely given the close linkages between sovereign and bank credit profiles. The rating actions are as follows: BBK and BIB Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' DBRB Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' 