(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD (ABB),
Societe Generale
Expressbank AD (Expressbank) and Sogelease Bulgaria (Sogelease)
at 'BBB+' and of
ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) EAD (PCBB) at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed the three banks' Viability Ratings (VR). A
full list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The affirmation of the three banks and Sogelease's IDRs reflects
Fitch's opinion
of a high probability that they would be supported, if required,
by their
respective parents. ABB, PCBB and Expressbank are owned by
Allianz SE
(AA-/Stable, 66% stake), ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH;
BBB/Stable, 100%)
and Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable, 99.7%), respectively.
Sogelease is 100%
owned by Expressbank.
The affirmation of the VRs of the banks reflects no major
changes in their
financial metrics over the last 12 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Our assessment of support for ABB takes into consideration
Allianz's strong
credit risk profile and ABB's relative small size. However, we
believe that
ABB's strategic importance to Allianz is limited. Consequently,
ABB's Long-Term
IDR is four notches below that of Allianz. This is based on the
strategic focus
of Allianz on the insurance business, with ABB being its only
banking subsidiary
in central and eastern Europe (CEE), and ABB's marginal
contribution to the
parent group's profits. In our view, Allianz's commitment to ABB
depends on the
subsidiary's contribution to Allianz's insurance and asset
management business
and its financial self-sustainability.
In assessing the parent's propensity to support PCBB Fitch views
positively the
strategic importance of Bulgaria and the broader south eastern
Europe to the
group as well as PCBB's significant role in and contribution to
the PCH group's
performance. In Fitch's view high reputational risks that would
arise due to a
subsidiary default provides a strong incentive for the group to
support PCBB. At
end-2016, PCBB accounted for a high 17% of PCH group's total
assets. In Fitch's
view any potential support for PCBB would be manageable for the
parent.
Expressbank is based in the strategically important CEE region
for SG and its
synergies with the parent are strong. In our assessment of
support we also take
into consideration significant funding from SG, Expressbank's
long and
successful track record in supporting SG's objectives (which is
likely to
continue), almost full ownership by the French parent and a high
level of
management and operational integration. The potential cost of
support would be
easily manageable for SG given Expressbank's small size.
Expressbank would have
been rated one notch off the parent were it not for the
constraint from
Bulgaria's Country Ceiling.
Sogelease's IDRs are equalised with those of Expressbank as
Fitch views the
leasing company as the bank's core subsidiary. Sogelease is an
integral part of
financial services provided by SG in Bulgaria and is strongly
integrated into
the parent group at both operational and funding levels.
VRS
The VRs of the three banks reflect their small (ABB, PCBB) to
moderate
(Expressbank) market franchises, moderate risk appetites,
better-than-sector
asset quality, adequate capitalisation and profitability, stable
funding and
ample liquidity. The VRs also reflect a challenging operating
environment in
Bulgaria.
ABB's and PCBB's VRs are constrained by the banks' overall
modest market
franchises, although PCBB is well-established in its core SME
market. At
end-2016, market shares in total sector assets of ABB and PCBB
were below 3%,
while Expressbank reached a much higher figure of around 7%.
The three banks' asset quality has persistently been better than
the domestic
sector average due to their lower risk appetites and strong risk
controls, which
benefit from tight parental oversight. We believe that the
banks' stable
underwriting standards, already seasoned legacy loans and an
improving economic
environment (including falling unemployment) bode well for loan
book quality. At
end-2016, the IFRS impaired loans ratios equalled about 5%
(PCBB), 10%
(Expressbank) and 14.5% (ABB), compared with about 18% for the
sector. Provision
coverage of impaired loans was reasonable (stronger at ABB)
given a large share
of collateralised lending.
We view capitalisation at the three banks as adequate and
commensurate with the
banks' credit risk profiles and the difficult operating
environment in Bulgaria.
Capitalisation is underpinned by the banks' moderate-risk
business models,
healthy internal capital generation and potential support
available from their
parents. At end-2016, the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios
equalled about 21%
(ABB), 24% (PCBB) and 17% (Expressbank). The proposed dividend
payouts at the
three banks will not materially weaken their capitalisation.
Unreserved impaired
loans accounted for a small 9% of FCC at PCBB, and were
moderately higher at ABB
(20%) and Expressbank (26%).
The three banks' profitability compares reasonably well with a
wider CEE
average, which is underpinned by strong margins in the Bulgarian
market.
However, Fitch believes that the operating environment for
Bulgarian banks
became even more challenging in 2017 due to increased margin
pressure in the
face of harsh market competition, already low funding cost and a
limited number
of healthy borrowers in the small Bulgarian economy. The
pressures are amplified
by subdued (albeit gradually improving in 2017) credit demand,
in particular in
the corporate segment.
Refinancing risk is low at the three banks because they are
self-funded with
stable and largely granular customer deposits. They hold ample
liquidity buffers
(especially ABB) and can rely on parent liquidity support if
needed.
Expressbank's funding profile is stronger than PCBB and ABB's
and reflects the
bank's better deposit franchise. At end-2016, highly liquid
assets (mainly cash
and Bulgarian sovereign debt) accounted for a significant share
of the banks'
total balance sheet assets (about 50% for ABB and about 30% for
Expressbank and
PCBB). The gross loans/deposit ratios fell further down to about
57% (ABB), 100%
(PCBB) and 90% (Expressbank), from 66%, 105% and 92% at
end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The Long-Term IDRs of ABB, Expressbank and Sogelease would be
downgraded if
Bulgaria's Country Ceiling is revised downwards. PCBB,
Expressbank and Sogelease
would likely be downgraded in case of a downgrade of their
respective parents
(multi-notch in the case of SG). A downgrade of Allianz could
lead to a
downgrade of ABB.
The three banks and Sogelease could also be downgraded if Fitch
believes that
their strategic importance to their parents has weakened, which
we view as
unlikely.
An upgrade of Expressbank and Sogelease would require an upward
revision of
Bulgaria's Country Ceiling. An upgrade of PCBB would require a
rating upgrade of
PCH. ABB is unlikely to be upgraded in case of an upward
revision of the Country
Ceiling, because of its limited strategic importance to Allianz.
VRS
An upgrade of ABB's and PCBB's VRs would be contingent on a
significant
improvement of their market franchises coupled with maintaining
adequate
capitalisation and asset quality. Expressbank's VR upgrade would
likely result
from an improvement of the operating environment and a
strengthening in the
bank's overall credit risk profile.
Deterioration in the operating environment, which would result
in a substantial
inflow of new bad debts and capital erosion at the banks, could
lead to their
downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
PCBB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Expressbank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Sogelease
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analysts
Agata Gryglewicz, (Expressbank, ABB)
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Jakub Kopiec, CFA (PCBB, Sogelease)
Analyst
+48 22 330 6702
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
