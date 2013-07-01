(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Societe Generale Express Bank AD (SGE) and Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD (ABB) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) AD's (PCB) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has maintained MKB Unionbank AD's (MKBU) 'BBB+' Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs and Support Ratings of SGE, ABB, PCB and MKBU are driven by potential support being available to the banks, if required, from their respective majority shareholders. SGE is wholly owned by Societe Generale (SG, A+/Negative). ABB's ultimate majority shareholder is Allianz SE through its 66% stake in Allianz Bulgaria Holding which in turn has 80% stake in ABB. Since 2012, PCB has been fully owned by ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB-/Stable) which acquired a remaining 19.1% stake in the bank from Commerzbank AG. MKBU's direct owner, MKB Bank Hungary Zrt (MKBH; Support Rating 2/RWN), is a subsidiary of Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB, A+/Stable). MKBH became MKBU's sole shareholder in May 2013 after the European Bank For Reconstruction and Development disposed of its remaining 3% stake. ABB's ratings reflect potential reputational risk for Allianz from a subsidiary default, the owner's support track record and close parental supervision. The notching between Allianz's and ABB's IDRs is based on Fitch's view of limited strategic importance of ABB to its parent due to Allianz's focus on its insurance business and lack of other banking operations in the CEE. Fitch believes that whether ABB remains in the parent group depends on ABB's sole performance and its effective contribution to Allianz's insurance and asset management business. The agency has also considered the apparent lack of any intention to sell ABB. PCB's ratings reflect Fitch's view of PCH's high propensity to support the bank, if needed, given the bank's strategic importance for the parent group. This is evidenced by PCB being PCH's second-largest subsidiary by total assets at end-2012. PCB's IDRs and Support Ratings are also driven by PCH's moderate support ability, as reflected in its own IDR. In Fitch's view, BayernLB is likely to support MKBU as long as it continues to own the bank, given high reputational risk from the bank's default, its relative small size and the track record of capital and funding support. However, MKBU's IDRs and the RWN also reflect the limited strategic importance of MKBU for BayernLB and the owner's plan to sell the bank. In July 2012, BayernLB agreed with the European Commission that it would sell MKBH and MKBU by end-2016 at the latest as part of its restructuring programme. In Fitch's view, SGE is a strategically important subsidiary for SG as part of the parent's strategic focus on the CEE as well as SGE's stable and relatively good performance. SGE's IDRs are currently constrained by the Bulgarian Country Ceiling (BBB+). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS The banks' IDRs would be downgraded if their respective parents' IDRs were downgraded (only multi-notch in case of SG). An upgrade of a parent's IDR would only trigger a similar action on PCB's IDR and Support Rating. The banks' ratings are also sensitive to any changes in Fitch's view of their parents' support willingness, including the lowering of a bank's strategic importance for its parent group. Delayed or inadequate support would likely trigger a downward revision of the banks' ratings. An upgrade of the Bulgarian Country Ceiling (unlikely in Fitch's view) would likely lead to an upgrade of SGE's IDR and Support Rating, albeit limited to one notch. A downgrade of the Country Ceiling (also not Fitch's base case) would result in a downgrade of all banks' IDRs except for PCB. A sale of MKBU or ABB (the latter not currently anticipated by Fitch) could trigger a downgrade of the banks' Long-Term IDRs, potentially to the current level of their VRs ('b+' and 'bb-', respectively), if the new owner had a considerably weaker profile. The IDRs could be affirmed if the banks are sold to strong new owners. Fitch will resolve the RWN on MKBU's ratings no later than the disposal of MKBU by BayernLB. Prior to a sale, MKBU's support-driven ratings could be downgraded if BayernLB were to fail to provide timely and adequate support for the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs SGE, PCB and ABB's VRs ('bb', 'bb-' and 'bb-', respectively) reflect the banks' better than market average asset quality and reserve coverage of non-performing loans (NPLs), solid pre-impairment profitability, adequate to moderate capitalisation and strong liquidity buffers. This is counterbalanced by the difficult operating environment resulting in elevated loan impairment charges (LICs), limited franchise (to a lesser extent in SGE), some significant reliance on wholesale funding (PCB) and funding from the parent (SGE). PCB and SGE have been much more conservative than ABB and MKBU in terms of credit risk management, which is well evidenced by their lower NPL ratios and a higher coverage of NPLs by reserves. At end-2012, regulatory NPLs (non-performing and loss loans) accounted for 4.9%, 5.5% and 9.9% of total gross loans at SGE, PCB and ABB, respectively, compared to 16.6% sector average. The coverage of NPLs by accounting reserves (87%, 75% and 60%, respectively) was additionally supported by "special" regulatory provisions (deducted from Tier 1 capital) equal to 15% and 29% of NPLs for SGE and PCB (none at ABB). Fitch believes that the banks' capital base provides sufficient cushion to absorb potential credit losses due to the moderate exposure to credit risk, moderate to strong reserve coverage and limited credit risk appetite. At end-2012, Fitch core capital (FCC)/risk weighted assets amounted to 14.2%, 14.6% and 15.8% at SGE, PCB and ABB, respectively. NPLs net of accounting reserves to FCC amounted to 4%, 10% and 28% for SGE, PCB and ABB, respectively. The banks maintain robust liquidity buffers, which covered around 30% of total customer deposits at end-Q113. ABB's funding and liquidity profile is particularly strong compared with peers, with customer deposits accounting for 90% of total liabilities and a relatively low 82% loan/deposits ratio at end-Q113. PCB sourced 17.5% of total non-equity funding from international and local development financial institutions at end-Q113, while SGE is significantly reliant on its parent for funding (SG provided 18% of SGE's total non-equity funding at end-2012). SGE's performance was better than peers due to stability of profits, relatively low cost/income ratio (52% at end-2012) and healthy margins. PCB's profitability benefits from wide net interest margins (6.8% at end-2012) which compensated for weaker cost efficiency (cost/income ratio of 66% at end-2012). LICs absorbed a substantial portion of pre-impairment profit at all three banks, but mostly at ABB (48% at end-2012). Fitch believes that the banks' performance will remain under pressure in 2013 from the weak economic recovery, which negatively affects loan demand and asset quality, and falling market interest rates. MKBU's 'b+' VR reflects the bank's modest capitalisation in light of the high credit risks embedded in its loan book, very weak internal capital generation and the bank's material, albeit decreasing, reliance on parental funding. The bank's moderate liquidity position benefits from subdued lending activity. MKBU's elevated NPL ratio (15.9% at end-2012) can be attributed largely to the bank's high exposure to the troubled commercial real estate and construction sectors. At end-2012, NPL coverage by accounting reserves was a modest 49%, but would increase to a much higher 66% after including "specific" provisions. NPLs net of accounting reserves accounted for a high 55% of MKBU's FCC at end-2012. Parental funding is gradually being reduced. However, it still contributed to 24% of MKBU's total non-equity funding at end-Q113 (2011: 26%). In 2012, MKBU replaced the entire MKBH's funding with less expensive funding sourced directly from BayernLB. High loans/deposits ratio (133% at end-Q113) was partly mitigated by a large pool of highly liquid assets (28% of customer deposits at end-Q113). All banks' VRs are most sensitive to increase in NPLs which, if material and coupled with high LICs, would put pressure on the banks' capital and result in a downgrade of their VRs. A gradual improvement of asset quality and lower LICs resulting in stronger profitability and capital adequacy could trigger an upward revision of the banks' VRs. The rating actions are as follows: Societe Generale Express Bank AD Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) AD Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Local-currency long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Local-currency short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' MKB Unionbank AD Long-term IDR: 'BBB+' maintained on RWN Short-term IDR: 'F2' maintained on RWN VR: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: '2' maintained on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 69 70 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria' dated December 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.