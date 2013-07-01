(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Societe Generale Express Bank AD (SGE) and
Allianz Bank
Bulgaria AD (ABB) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and ProCredit
Bank (Bulgaria)
AD's (PCB) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the
same time, the
agency has maintained MKB Unionbank AD's (MKBU) 'BBB+' Long-Term
IDR on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and Support Ratings of SGE, ABB, PCB and MKBU are
driven by potential
support being available to the banks, if required, from their
respective
majority shareholders.
SGE is wholly owned by Societe Generale (SG, A+/Negative). ABB's
ultimate
majority shareholder is Allianz SE through its 66% stake in
Allianz Bulgaria
Holding which in turn has 80% stake in ABB. Since 2012, PCB has
been fully owned
by ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB-/Stable) which
acquired a remaining
19.1% stake in the bank from Commerzbank AG. MKBU's direct
owner, MKB Bank
Hungary Zrt (MKBH; Support Rating 2/RWN), is a subsidiary of
Bayerische
Landesbank (BayernLB, A+/Stable). MKBH became MKBU's sole
shareholder in May
2013 after the European Bank For Reconstruction and Development
disposed of its
remaining 3% stake.
ABB's ratings reflect potential reputational risk for Allianz
from a subsidiary
default, the owner's support track record and close parental
supervision. The
notching between Allianz's and ABB's IDRs is based on Fitch's
view of limited
strategic importance of ABB to its parent due to Allianz's focus
on its
insurance business and lack of other banking operations in the
CEE. Fitch
believes that whether ABB remains in the parent group depends on
ABB's sole
performance and its effective contribution to Allianz's
insurance and asset
management business. The agency has also considered the apparent
lack of any
intention to sell ABB.
PCB's ratings reflect Fitch's view of PCH's high propensity to
support the bank,
if needed, given the bank's strategic importance for the parent
group. This is
evidenced by PCB being PCH's second-largest subsidiary by total
assets at
end-2012. PCB's IDRs and Support Ratings are also driven by
PCH's moderate
support ability, as reflected in its own IDR.
In Fitch's view, BayernLB is likely to support MKBU as long as
it continues to
own the bank, given high reputational risk from the bank's
default, its relative
small size and the track record of capital and funding support.
However, MKBU's
IDRs and the RWN also reflect the limited strategic importance
of MKBU for
BayernLB and the owner's plan to sell the bank. In July 2012,
BayernLB agreed
with the European Commission that it would sell MKBH and MKBU by
end-2016 at the
latest as part of its restructuring programme.
In Fitch's view, SGE is a strategically important subsidiary for
SG as part of
the parent's strategic focus on the CEE as well as SGE's stable
and relatively
good performance. SGE's IDRs are currently constrained by the
Bulgarian Country
Ceiling (BBB+).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' IDRs would be downgraded if their respective parents'
IDRs were
downgraded (only multi-notch in case of SG). An upgrade of a
parent's IDR would
only trigger a similar action on PCB's IDR and Support Rating.
The banks'
ratings are also sensitive to any changes in Fitch's view of
their parents'
support willingness, including the lowering of a bank's
strategic importance for
its parent group. Delayed or inadequate support would likely
trigger a downward
revision of the banks' ratings.
An upgrade of the Bulgarian Country Ceiling (unlikely in Fitch's
view) would
likely lead to an upgrade of SGE's IDR and Support Rating,
albeit limited to one
notch. A downgrade of the Country Ceiling (also not Fitch's base
case) would
result in a downgrade of all banks' IDRs except for PCB.
A sale of MKBU or ABB (the latter not currently anticipated by
Fitch) could
trigger a downgrade of the banks' Long-Term IDRs, potentially to
the current
level of their VRs ('b+' and 'bb-', respectively), if the new
owner had a
considerably weaker profile. The IDRs could be affirmed if the
banks are sold to
strong new owners. Fitch will resolve the RWN on MKBU's ratings
no later than
the disposal of MKBU by BayernLB. Prior to a sale, MKBU's
support-driven ratings
could be downgraded if BayernLB were to fail to provide timely
and adequate
support for the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
SGE, PCB and ABB's VRs ('bb', 'bb-' and 'bb-', respectively)
reflect the banks'
better than market average asset quality and reserve coverage of
non-performing
loans (NPLs), solid pre-impairment profitability, adequate to
moderate
capitalisation and strong liquidity buffers. This is
counterbalanced by the
difficult operating environment resulting in elevated loan
impairment charges
(LICs), limited franchise (to a lesser extent in SGE), some
significant reliance
on wholesale funding (PCB) and funding from the parent (SGE).
PCB and SGE have been much more conservative than ABB and MKBU
in terms of
credit risk management, which is well evidenced by their lower
NPL ratios and a
higher coverage of NPLs by reserves. At end-2012, regulatory
NPLs
(non-performing and loss loans) accounted for 4.9%, 5.5% and
9.9% of total gross
loans at SGE, PCB and ABB, respectively, compared to 16.6%
sector average. The
coverage of NPLs by accounting reserves (87%, 75% and 60%,
respectively) was
additionally supported by "special" regulatory provisions
(deducted from Tier 1
capital) equal to 15% and 29% of NPLs for SGE and PCB (none at
ABB).
Fitch believes that the banks' capital base provides sufficient
cushion to
absorb potential credit losses due to the moderate exposure to
credit risk,
moderate to strong reserve coverage and limited credit risk
appetite. At
end-2012, Fitch core capital (FCC)/risk weighted assets amounted
to 14.2%, 14.6%
and 15.8% at SGE, PCB and ABB, respectively. NPLs net of
accounting reserves to
FCC amounted to 4%, 10% and 28% for SGE, PCB and ABB,
respectively.
The banks maintain robust liquidity buffers, which covered
around 30% of total
customer deposits at end-Q113. ABB's funding and liquidity
profile is
particularly strong compared with peers, with customer deposits
accounting for
90% of total liabilities and a relatively low 82% loan/deposits
ratio at
end-Q113. PCB sourced 17.5% of total non-equity funding from
international and
local development financial institutions at end-Q113, while SGE
is significantly
reliant on its parent for funding (SG provided 18% of SGE's
total non-equity
funding at end-2012).
SGE's performance was better than peers due to stability of
profits, relatively
low cost/income ratio (52% at end-2012) and healthy margins.
PCB's profitability
benefits from wide net interest margins (6.8% at end-2012) which
compensated for
weaker cost efficiency (cost/income ratio of 66% at end-2012).
LICs absorbed a
substantial portion of pre-impairment profit at all three banks,
but mostly at
ABB (48% at end-2012). Fitch believes that the banks'
performance will remain
under pressure in 2013 from the weak economic recovery, which
negatively affects
loan demand and asset quality, and falling market interest
rates.
MKBU's 'b+' VR reflects the bank's modest capitalisation in
light of the high
credit risks embedded in its loan book, very weak internal
capital generation
and the bank's material, albeit decreasing, reliance on parental
funding. The
bank's moderate liquidity position benefits from subdued lending
activity.
MKBU's elevated NPL ratio (15.9% at end-2012) can be attributed
largely to the
bank's high exposure to the troubled commercial real estate and
construction
sectors. At end-2012, NPL coverage by accounting reserves was a
modest 49%, but
would increase to a much higher 66% after including "specific"
provisions. NPLs
net of accounting reserves accounted for a high 55% of MKBU's
FCC at end-2012.
Parental funding is gradually being reduced. However, it still
contributed to
24% of MKBU's total non-equity funding at end-Q113 (2011: 26%).
In 2012, MKBU
replaced the entire MKBH's funding with less expensive funding
sourced directly
from BayernLB. High loans/deposits ratio (133% at end-Q113) was
partly mitigated
by a large pool of highly liquid assets (28% of customer
deposits at end-Q113).
All banks' VRs are most sensitive to increase in NPLs which, if
material and
coupled with high LICs, would put pressure on the banks' capital
and result in a
downgrade of their VRs. A gradual improvement of asset quality
and lower LICs
resulting in stronger profitability and capital adequacy could
trigger an upward
revision of the banks' VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale Express Bank AD
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) AD
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local-currency long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Local-currency short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
MKB Unionbank AD
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2' maintained on RWN
VR: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: '2' maintained on RWN
