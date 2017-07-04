(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
BPS-Sberbank's (BPS), Bank
BelVEB's and Belgazprombank's (BGPB) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
'B-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and Support Ratings factor in the likelihood of support
the three banks
may receive from their Russian shareholders. BPS is 98.4%-owned
by Sberbank of
Russia (Sberbank; BBB-/Stable), BelVEB 97.5%-owned by
Vnesheconombank, (VEB;
BBB-/Stable), and BGPB is jointly owned by PJSC Gazprom
(BBB-/Stable) and JSC
Gazprombank (BB+/Stable), with a 49.7% stake each.
Fitch's view of potential support is based on the majority
ownership, continued
strong commitment of the Russian owners to the Belarus market,
common branding
(implying high reputational risks in case of a subsidiary
default),
parent-subsidiary integration (including board representation
and operational
controls), the track record of support to date and the low cost
of any support
required (given that each subsidiary accounts for a small part
of parent
entities' consolidated assets).
BPS's and BGPB's regulatory capitalisation was supported in
2015-1Q16 by the
provision of subordinated debt, while BPS also benefitted from
risk-sharing
arrangements with the parent group since 2014, resulting in
significant capital
relief (transferred risky exposures were equal to 2.8x of the
bank's end-1Q17
Fitch Core Capital (FCC)). While there are no plans for equity
injections in the
near term, we believe that parental capital support will be
available for all
three banks, in case of need. Funding support, mostly in foreign
currency, is
available for the banks, with the parents contributing 33%-38%
of subsidiary
liabilities at end-2016.
The banks' 'B-' Long-Term IDRs reflect the constraint of
Belarus's 'B-' Country
Ceiling, which captures transfer and convertibility risks and
limits the extent
to which support from the foreign shareholders of these banks
can be factored
into the ratings. The Stable Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term
IDRs are in line
with that on Belarus's.
Viability Ratings (VRs)
The banks' VRs of 'b-' factor in risks from a challenging
operating
environment, and the linkage between the banks' credit profiles
and that of the
Belarusian sovereign due to the large direct exposure of the
banks to the
authorities and, more generally, the public sector. This makes
the banks' asset
quality dependent on the state of government finances and the
ability of the
authorities to support macroeconomic stability and the public
sector.
At end-2016, direct exposure to the sovereign (including claims
on the
government and the central bank) relative to FCC was 2.4x at
BPS, 1.5x at BGPB
and 2.1x at BelVEB. Loans issued to public sector corporates
contributed a
further 0.8x at BPS, 1x at BGPB and 2.8x at BelVEB. In contrast
with Belarusian
state-owned banks, these banks are not involved in new
government programme
lending, although BPS has a residual exposure at below 10% of
gross loans.
More broadly credit risks remain high as the economy is sluggish
and borrower
performance remains constrained by generally significant
leverage in the
corporate sector and high loan dollarisation (BPS: 70%; BGPB:
75%; BelVEB: 84%
of loans), while the share of hedged borrowers is limited. Asset
quality metrics
have weakened across the board during 2015-2016. We expect this
trend to
continue through 2017 as operating conditions remain
challenging.
BPS's asset quality is somewhat worse than peers'. Its
individually impaired
loans (as per IFRS accounts) grew to a high 57% of end-1Q17
loans (36% at
end-2015), reflecting deterioration in borrowers' financial
performance and/or
collateral value. The bank's own assessment suggests that about
38% of loans are
of higher-risk, on top of non-performing loans (NPLs, loans
over 90 days
overdue) of 21% of loans at end-1Q17 (end-2015: 10%), of which
many are in the
construction and real estate segment (CRE). BPS's asset quality
ratios were
helped by the transfer of high-risk loans in 2Q17 (5% of total
loans at
end-1Q17) to the parent bank, which also guaranteed some of the
high-risk
exposures (a further 40% of loans at end-1Q17).
BGPB's and BelVEB's individually impaired loans were also high
at respectively,
51% and 32% of gross loans at end-2016 (end-2015: 49% and 34%).
At the same
time, reported NPLs were small at 1.6% at BGPB and 0.3% at
BelVEB, helped by
loan restructuring/rollovers and also reflecting both banks'
more limited
exposure to the troubled CRE segment. However, judging by the
high volume of
impaired loans, we believe, that asset quality is vulnerable.
Fitch views capitalisation as modest given the banks' risk
profiles and high
levels of individually impaired loans, which net of reserves,
stood at 1.7x FCC
at BPS, 2x at BGPB and 1.5x at BelVEB. At end-5M17, all three
banks' regulatory
Tier 1 and Total capital adequacy ratios were above the required
minimums of
7.25% and 11.25% (including buffers): BPS at 12.8% and 21%,
BGPB at 9.7% and
17.4%, and BelVEB at 8.3% and 15.5%. These capital cushions
allowed only limited
loss absorption capacity equal to 6% of loans at BPS, 5% at BGPB
and 1.7% at
BelVEB, without breaching regulatory minimum levels (including
buffers).
Pre-impairment profitability (net of accrued interest not
received in cash) was
solid at 6.8% of average gross loans at BPS, 7.9% at BGPB and
more moderate at
4.9% at BelVEB in 2016. However, in Fitch's view there is some
uncertainty about
the ability of some borrowers to service loans out of their own
cash flows
rather than through receipt of new credit. Provisioning
requirements remained
high at all three banks in 1Q17, wiping out 61%-79% of their
annualised
pre-impairment profits.
The majority of funding is from domestic customers, but is
highly dollarised
(over 65% of customer accounts at the three banks). Deposits
have been stable
recently, limiting immediate liquidity pressure and banks'
liquidity is also
supported by limited third-party wholesale repayments and
availability of
undrawn committed liquidity lines from the parent institutions.
At end-5M17,
liquidity cushions (cash and equivalents, net of short
third-party interbank
exposures, securities eligible for refinancing with the central
bank and unused
credit lines from parents) accounted for over 100% of customer
funding at BPS,
62% at BGPB and 20% at BelVEB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if a change in
Belarus's sovereign
ratings results in a change in the Country Ceiling, although
this is currently
unlikely given the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating.
VRs
Downgrades of VRs could result from capital erosion due to
further marked
deterioration in asset quality without sufficient and timely
support being made
available by parents. Upgrades of VRs above the sovereign rating
are extremely
unlikely given the high sovereign exposure/dependence of many
borrowers on some
form of sovereign support.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPS, BGPB, BelVEB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
