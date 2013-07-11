(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings of ZAO Raiffeisenbank and ZAO Citibank at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook and ZAO UniCredit Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
at 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
The three banks' IDRs, National Ratings and ZAO Raiffeisenbank's
senior debt
ratings are driven by potential support from foreign
shareholders. ZAO UniCredit
Bank is 100%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative)
through its
Vienna-based subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA;
A/Stable). ZAO
Raiffeisenbank is a 100%-subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank
International AG (RBI,
A/Stable). ZAO Citibank is fully-owned by Citigroup Inc.
(A/Stable).
The affirmation of the three banks' Support Ratings at '2'
reflects Fitch's view
that their parents will continue to have a strong propensity to
support these
banks given the strategic importance of the Russian market for
the parents, the
high level of operational and management integration between the
banks and their
parents, common branding and importance for group operational
performance (in
the case of ZAO Raiffeisenbank).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
Fitch notches ZAO UniCredit Bank's Long-term IDRs down once from
UC's Long-term
IDR. The Negative Outlook on ZAO UniCredit Bank's Long-term IDRs
mirrors that on
UC's Long-term IDR. If UC was downgraded, ZAO UniCredit Bank's
Long-term IDR and
National Rating would also be downgraded. Any further downside
risk for ZAO
UniCredit's Long-term IDR would likely be limited to one notch,
given its 'bbb-'
VR. ZAO UniCredit Bank's ratings could stabilise at their
current levels if the
Outlook on UC was revised to Stable.
The Long-term IDRs, National Ratings of ZAO Raiffeisenbank and
ZAO Citibank and
senior debt ratings of ZAO Raiffeisenbank are currently
constrained by Russia's
Country Ceiling (BBB+) and could be upgraded or downgraded if a
change in
Russia's sovereign ratings resulted in a change in the Country
Ceiling. A
two-notch downgrade of either RBI or Citigroup could also drive
a downgrade of
their Russian subsidiaries, although this is not currently
anticipated given the
Stable Outlooks on the parents' ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS)
The affirmation of the three banks' VRs at 'bbb-' reflects the
banks' continued
track record of solid financial performance; below sector
average credit costs
resulting from access to better quality customers and sound risk
management
controls; comfortable capital and liquidity positions; generally
stable funding
base, resulting in below-peers' funding costs; moderate
loans/deposits ratios
(below 100% at end-2012 and more conservative at around 50% at
ZAO Citibank) and
effective cost controls.
The VRs also factor in the sluggish performance of the Russian
economy (Fitch
forecasts GDP growth to fall to 2.2% in 2013 from 3.4% in 2012
and to pick up
only moderately to 3.0% in 2014) and increasing competitive
pressures, while all
the three banks have modest market shares in a sector dominated
by state-owned
banks. The VRs also factor in significant foreign currency
lending and borrower
concentrations at ZAO Raiffeisenbank and ZAO UniCredit Bank, the
still large
real estate exposure at ZAO Raiffeisenbank, depositor
concentrations at ZAO
UniCredit Bank and franchise limitations of ZAO Citibank.
Operating returns remained healthy (with operating ROAE in the
range of 20%-23%
for the three banks in 2012), supported by well-established
customer franchises.
nternal capital generation as well as an equity injection for
ZAO UniCredit
Bank, underpinned capital ratios. Asset quality remained stable.
At end-Q113,
ZAO Raiffeisenbank reported NPLs (loans overdue by more than 90
days) of 4.4% of
gross loans and a Basel II Tier 1 ratio of 18.93%. At end-2012,
ZAO UniCredit
Bank reported NPLs of 3.2% and a Basel II Tier 1 ratio of 13.7%;
ZAO Citibank
maintained exceptionally good loan quality (with corporate NPLs
below 1% at
end-2012 and less than 1% NPL generation in retail), with the
regulatory capital
ratio expected to remain sound at above 15% even after a planned
dividend
payment in 2013.
Liquidity cushions are comfortable, protecting against possible
volatility in
the concentrated corporate deposit base. ZAO Raiffeisenbank and
ZAO UniCredit
Bank remain net creditors to their parent institutions,
reflecting excess
liquidity from short-term customer deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
Upside potential for the VRs is limited given the current level
of Russia's
sovereign ratings (BBB/Stable), the banks' moderate market
shares and likely
cyclical performance of the Russian economy and therefore the
banks. An
unexpected sharp deterioration in asset quality, or markedly
higher funding
costs for ZAO Raiffeisenbank and ZAO UniCredit Bank, resulting
from an increase
in problems at their parent banks, undermining their business
models, could
generate downward pressure on the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZAO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2 and at 'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured upcoming RUB-denominated bonds: affirmed at
Long-term
'BBB+(EXP)' and National Long-term 'AAA(rus)(EXP)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
ZAO UniCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
ZAO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO UniCredit Bank)
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov (ZAO Citibank)
Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov (ZAO Raiffeisenbank and ZAO UniCredit Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 9901
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov (ZAO Citibank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
