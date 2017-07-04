(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of South Korea's three key policy banks -
Korea
Development Bank (KDB), the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
and Industrial
Bank of Korea (IBK). The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. At the same
time, Fitch has assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' to IBK.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch has assigned a VR to IBK based on our view that IBK's
operations have a
significant commercial orientation, rather than being largely
driven by its
policy role, unlike the operations of the other two banks, which
have no
assigned VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT AND
MARKET-LINKED NOTES
The IDRs and Support Rating Floors of the three key policy banks
are equalised
with the IDRs of the South Korean sovereign (AA-/Stable). The
ratings, along
with the Support Ratings of '1', reflect Fitch's expectation
that there is an
extremely high likelihood the state will provide support to the
banks, if
needed.
The expectation is based on the important policy roles the three
banks carry out
for the country's economy, the government's controlling
ownership of the banks
and the government's de facto solvency guarantee stated in their
respective
establishment acts. Under the acts, the government is obliged to
make up for any
losses incurred by the banks that are not covered by their
reserves.
KDB's policy role is to provide credit for fostering local
industries,
developing social infrastructures and resources and supporting
corporate
restructuring. Its policy role has been highlighted in recent
years as it was
part of the government's effort to restructure troubled shipping
and
shipbuilding companies. KDB is 100% directly owned by the
government.
KEXIM offers credit to exporters, importers and overseas
investment projects.
KEXIM specialises in providing loans and guarantees to overseas
construction and
vessel manufacturing projects with long-term maturity, which
commercial banks
shy away from. The bank is effectively under full government
ownership (73%
directly, 16% through KDB and 11% through the Bank of Korea at
end-2016).
IBK's policy mandate is to build up an efficient credit system
for viable SMEs.
Its policy function stands out when the financial system is
under stress as the
bank extends more credit to SMEs when commercial banks reduce
their SME
exposure. Fitch believes that the government is committed to
keeping its
controlling ownership of the bank (52% of the common equity
directly, 2% through
KDB and 2% through KEXIM at end-2016).
The Stable Outlook on the three policy banks' Long-Term IDRs
reflects that of
South Korea's sovereign rating.
The ratings of their senior unsecured debt, including global
medium-term notes
(GMTNs), US commercial paper (CP) and certificate of deposit
(CD) programmes,
are the same as the respective banks' Long-Term and Short-Term
IDRs as they
constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of
the banks. The rating on KEXIM's senior market-linked notes also
reflects the
principal-protected nature of the notes while the coupons vary
based on market
indicators.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Korea Development Bank, New York Branch is a branch of KDB. The
rating on the
branch's US CP programme is aligned with KDB's short-term debt
rating because
the CP programme's rating is sensitive to the same factors
driving a change in
KDB's short-term debt.
IBK VR
IBK's 'a-' VR is mainly driven by the bank's strong company
profile backed by
its sound risk-minded corporate culture and South Korea's
resilient economy.
With a significant local franchise (commanding about 22% and 13%
of the system's
SME loans and retail funding, respectively), IBK has a strong
track record of
delivering consistent performance through-the-cycle. The VR also
takes into
account disadvantages IBK has as a countercyclical policy lender
especially when
the banking system is under stress, as it is less flexible than
the system's
pure commercial banks. These disadvantages are in part offset by
the ordinary
support from its controlling shareholder, the government,
particularly in terms
of funding and capitalisation.
IBK's SME-focused business model with its relatively limited
large corporate
exposure (5% at end-2016 vs. about 15% average of the local
commercial banks)
has helped IBK maintain a stable asset quality over the last
decade. We view the
universe of Korea's SME borrowers as well diversified and deep.
Moreover, IBK's
low single-borrower concentration in its loan portfolio,
together with adequate
risk-based pricing, has limited the risk of significant
unexpected losses.
IBK's ratio of loans classified as precautionary and below (2.9%
at end-1Q17) as
per the local regulator's loan-quality categorisation is likely
to remain worse
than the local commercial bank average (1.7%) given the
relatively high
underlying credit risks of SMEs compared with other stable
sectors, such as
mortgages. Nonetheless, the ratio has been quite stable,
reflecting IBK's fairly
diversified SME clientele. IBK's loan book is largely secured
with collaterals
and guarantees and its impaired loan losses have better reserve
coverage than
the average of local commercial banks.
We expect IBK's Fitch Core Capital ratio (10.0% at end-1Q17) to
gradually
improve in the medium term given the bank's plan to moderate
loan growth. The
ratio has been notably lagging behind the local commercial bank
average (13.4%),
reflecting its relatively strong loan growth and the higher risk
weighting
applied to its SME exposure compared with household lending, the
focus of many
commercial banks in recent years. We also expect IBK to benefit
from continued
ordinary capital support from the government.
IBK's loans-to-customer-deposits ratio (adjusted for loans and
deposits to/from
financial institutions as well as its debentures sold through
retail branches)
has been worse (130% at end-2016) than the commercial bank
average (112%). IBK
has strong access to the wholesale capital market, benefiting
from investors'
strong confidence in potential ordinary support from IBK's
controlling
shareholder.
Fitch estimates IBK's underlying profitability, measured by
operating
profits/risk-weighted assets, to be about 1.1% in the near term.
The ratio (1.0%
in 2016) has been marginally better and less volatile than local
commercial
banks' (0.8%) for the last four years under the low interest
rate and stable
credit cost environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT AND
MARKET-LINKED NOTES
The three key policy banks' IDRs, Support Ratings, Support
Rating Floors, senior
debt and market-linked notes' ratings are sensitive to a change
in Fitch's
assumptions about the banks' relationship with the South Korean
government and
the sovereign's rating. They would be directly affected by
changes to South
Korea's ratings or to the solvency guarantee under the policy
banks'
establishment acts. Fitch does not expect any significant
changes to either in
the near to medium term.
IBK VR
An upgrade may be prompted by sustainable improvement in the
operating
environment, which may further solidify its business model and
financial
profile. A significant improvement in its capitalisation may
also cause an
upgrade.
Conversely, downgrade pressure may arise from a significant
deterioration in the
operating environment and/or its risk appetite, which may
pressure asset quality
and capitalisation.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
KDB New York Branch's US CP programme rating is sensitive to the
factors driving
KDB's short-term debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
KDB
Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt (including GMTN programme) affirmed at
'AA-'
Short-term debt (including US CP programme and GMTN programme)
affirmed at 'F1+'
KDB, New York Branch
US CP programme affirmed at 'F1+'
KEXIM
Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt (including GMTN programme) affirmed at
'AA-'
Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AA-(emr)'
IBK
Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating assigned at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt (including CD programme) affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-Term CD programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu
Seoul 07327, South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Summary of Data Adjustments - The analysts have made the
following assumptions
in analyzing the loan-to-customer-deposits ratio:
- Customer deposits: IBK has a practice of selling its own
debentures directly
through its retail branches (in an amount which is publicly
disclosed). We
assume such funding is sticky enough to be considered as a type
of customer
deposit, and can be included in an adjusted loan-to-customer-
deposit ratio.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
