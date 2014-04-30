(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on three Philippine banks - Bank of the Philippine
Islands (BPI), Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of
the Philippines (Landbank). The agency has also upgraded Metropolitan Bank & Trust
Company's (Metrobank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and
its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. The Outlooks for all four banks are Stable.
At the same time, the agency has revised BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO) Outlook to
Positive from Stable and affirmed its IDR at 'BB+' and VR at 'bb+'. A full list
of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The banks' Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings are driven by their
VRs. The credit strengths of these five banks are their stable deposit bases,
liquid balance sheets, high core capitalisation, reasonable loan loss reserves
and satisfactory earnings. These ratings also reflect the structural issues that
all five banks and the Philippine banking sector face to varying degrees,
including their concentrated loan books, foreclosed properties with modest
reserves and developing corporate governance standards, and the presence of
conglomerates as controlling shareholders.
BPI's ratings are supported by its strong domestic franchise, solid financial
performance, strong capitalisation and track record of prudent management
through economic cycles. The ratings of DBP and Landbank reflect their
satisfactory financial profiles, albeit with asset-related and state-influence
risks, including policy-oriented loans. Despite their policy roles, both DBP and
Landbank still adopt a largely commercial approach, including towards credit
risk assessment. BDO's ratings reflect its market-leading domestic presence,
funding strength, sound capitalisation and reserves, and modest but improving
profitability and asset quality. Metrobank's ratings reflect its established
domestic presence and funding base, satisfactory record in asset quality and
profitability as well as improved loan-loss reserves.
The upgrade of Metrobank's ratings resolves the Positive Outlook assigned to the
bank last year, and reflects Fitch's view that the continued improvements shown
by the bank across a number of quantitative and qualitative indicators,
including the disposal of a large portion of its non-core assets, have improved
the bank's credit profile. Recent robust results have been aided by a favourable
operating environment and gains on asset sales. Non-core divestments have
reduced Metrobank's holdings in its associates to 5% of the bank's Fitch core
capital at end-2013 from 15% at end-2012. .
The Stable Outlooks on BPI, Metrobank, DBP and Landbank reflect Fitch's
expectation that they will likely maintain steady risk profiles over the near-
to medium-term, underpinned by a robust domestic economy, manageable corporate
leverage and supportive domestic interest rates. Healthy domestic consumption
and growth in the manufacturing and services sectors should continue to drive
domestic demand. This, together with strong foreign inflows, is likely to fuel
brisk expansion of credit activities, including in property lending, which could
lead to disproportionate asset price inflation if left unchecked. Nonetheless,
Fitch's internal stress tests show that the large banks are in a good position
to weather reasonable deterioration in the operating environment due to their
sound funding and loss-absorption capacities. In addition, Fitch expects that
the central bank will likely take pre-emptive measures to mitigate excessive
risks building up within the system.
The Positive Outlook on BDO reflects Fitch's view that recent overall
improvements in BDO's asset quality and profitability, underpinned by a
supportive operating environment, have brought BDO's credit profile closer to
those of 'BBB' range banks globally. However, BDO's loan growth has been
relatively higher than the industry in real estate-related lending, and around a
quarter of its trading portfolio is held in corporate bonds - which could make
the bank more vulnerable in a downturn. These factors, taken together with BDO's
core funding, liquidity and capitalisation strengths contribute to the revision
of BDO's Outlook to Positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
Negative rating actions could occur should the banks' loss-absorption capacities
weaken in the face of event risks (such as large acquisitions), aggressive
growth plans or a material increase in risk appetites, including increasing
concentration of exposures and excessive lending to the volatile property
sector. However, because the 'BB+' IDRs of BDO, DBP and Landbank are at the same
level as their Support Rating Floors (SRFs), the IDRs will not be affected by a
downgrade of the banks' VRs, unless considerations underpinning their 'BB+' SRFs
also weaken.
Positive rating actions for the large Philippine banks may stem from sustainable
improvements in the broader operating and regulatory environment, including the
above-mentioned structural issues. Upgrade prospects are low in the near term
for BPI and Metrobank, whose ratings are presently the highest among the
Philippine banks rated by Fitch, and also high compared with major banks in
similarly rated countries. A higher SRF, possibly with a sovereign rating
upgrade would be likely to lift DBP's and Landbank's IDRs although this
likelihood is low in the near term hence the Stable Outlooks.
An upgrade for BDO could occur following continued improvement in the bank's
profitability and asset quality, withprudent loan growth at sustainable levels,
and the bank's capital and funding strengths maintained.
However, the Outlook for BDO may be revised to Stable, should the bank's
financial profile become vulnerable to a material build-up of risks in the
macroeconomic environment and domestic banking sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs
The SRs and SRFs of the five Philippine banks are the same at '3' and 'BB+',
respectively, reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary
state support available to them, if needed. Fitch believes that BPI, BDO and
Metrobank are systemically important in the Philippines on account of their
sizeable domestic deposit bases, while the same is true for DBP and Landbank due
to their 100% government ownership and quasi-policy mandated roles.
A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support, which
could be indicated by a change in the sovereign ratings, would affect the SRs
and SRFs. However this likelihood is low in the near term as the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR for the Philippines was recently affirmed at 'BBB-' with
Stable Outlook.
The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by changes in the government's propensity
to extend timely support. One development that could lead to an adverse outcome,
for instance, is global initiatives to reduce the implicit state support
available to banks, although Fitch views this to be a longer-term risk for the
Philippines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The senior notes of BDO and DBP are rated the same as their Long-Term IDRs. This
is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Any change in the IDRs would affect these issue
ratings.
DBP's legacy perpetual hybrid notes are rated three notches below its VR,
reflecting the presence of both subordination and going-concern loss-absorption
mechanisms. The rating of these securities is ultimately sensitive to a change
in its VR.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
BPI
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
BDO
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Positive
from Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Positive from
Stable
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(phl)' from 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Metrobank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
DBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on legacy perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes affirmed at 'B+'
Landbank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'