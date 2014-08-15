(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Ak Bars Bank (ABB) and Almazergienbank
(AEB) at 'BB-'
and Krayinvestbank (KIB) at 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, NATIONAL LONG-TERM
RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The banks' ratings reflect Fitch's view of potential support
from regional
authorities, in case of need, due to these authorities' majority
ownership
(indirectly for ABB) and operational control of the banks as
well as the track
record of capital and liquidity support to date. For ABB, the
ratings also
consider the bank's significant market share in Tatarstan, and
for AEB its small
size relative to the budget of Yakutia. However, Fitch views the
probability of
support as only moderate in each case, and therefore notches
down the ratings of
all banks from their respective parents.
The four-notch difference between the rating of ABB and the
Republic of
Tatarstan (RT; BBB/Negative) reflects the region's indirect and
somewhat
non-transparent ownership, mostly through the RT-controlled
holding company OJSC
Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK; BBB/Negative). The notching also
reflects risks
over RT's financial flexibility and ability to provide capital
support in a
timely manner and significant corporate governance issues, as
the bank is still
heavily exposed to entities, which Fitch believes to be
connected to the local
administration, and to other high-risk assets (together
represented 2.2x Fitch
Core Capital (FCC) at end-2013). However, the ratings are
supported by ABB's
substantial market shares in its local region.
The three-notch difference between the rating of AEB and its
77%-owner Republic
of Sakha (Yakutia) (Yakutia, BBB-/Stable) considers the bank's
limited systemic
importance in its home region. However, the notching does not
take into account
Yakutia's stated intention to attract a strategic investor, and
thus to
significantly dilute its stake in the bank. This is because this
process could
be gradual and lenghty (over the period of 2016-2018, according
to the bank's
management), and the region is likely to retain at least a 25%
+1 share in the
bank, meaning that close ties with the regional authorities will
remain.
The three-notch difference between the rating of KIB and its
98%-owner, the
Krasnodar Region (KR; BB/Negative), considers the bank's
significant high-risk
development loans and other non-core assets (2.4x FCC at
end-2013), most of
which Fitch believes to be related to officials within the
regional
administration and/or the bank's management. This suggests
weaknesses in
corporate governance, potentially making support more costly and
less
politically acceptable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS, SENIOR
DEBT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
AEB's ratings could be downgraded if Yakutia is downgarded. The
Stable Outlook
on the ratings of KIB and ABB reflects Fitch's expectation that
even if their
parents, whose IDRs are on Negative Outlook, are downgraded by a
notch, for
example, as a result of a sovereign downgrade, the banks'
ratings would remain
at their already relatively low levels. However, a multi-notch
downgrade of the
regions, which is currently not envisaged by Fitch, would likely
cause a
downgrade of the banks.
Downside pressure on the banks' support-driven ratings could
also arise from any
major weakening in their relationship with the regions, for
instance, as a
result of changes to any key senior regional officials or
pressure from the
federal authorities for the regions to divest their stakes in
the banks
(although neither of these are currently expected by Fitch).
AEB's ratings could
also be downgraded if Fitch changes its view on Yakutia's
propensity to support
the bank in anticipation of the planned dilution of the stake
and/or if the bank
is sold to a less creditworthy owner.
An upgrade of ABB or KIB would be contingent on their respective
parents'
Outlooks being revised to Stable and improved corporate
governance with respect
to the banks' high-risk exposures. Upside potential for AEB's
ratings is limited
due to the authorities' plans to dilute their stake in the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ABB's VR
ABB's VR reflects the bank's signifciant high-risk corporate
lending and
investment property exposures, tightly managed capital and poor
pre-impairment
profitability. Positively, it reflects the bank's reasonably
performing retail
loan book and currently comfortable liquidity position, the
latter underpinned
by inelastic customer funding and manageable short-term
refinancing needs.
The bank managed to sell RUB12bn of non-core asset in 2013, but
the residual
amount of these and other high risk-exposures is still high and
continues to
weigh on its VR. These include:
- RUB34bn of net loans (1.2x FCC) related to ABB's management
and the RT
administration, the bulk of which are exposed to long-term
project finance
construction projects in RT
- RUB12bn of investment properties (0.4x FCC), the
recoverability of which may
be lengthy and result in additional impairment charges
- RUB6bn of other high-risk exposures (0.2x FCC), which comprise
mostly
construction loans at the initial stage of completion with weak
collateral
coverage
Additionally, the bank has RUB11bn of loans (0.4x FCC) to
third-party investment
companies; however, these are fiduciary in nature and Fitch
therefore views them
as slightly lower- risk.
The agency estimates that ABB's regulatory capital buffer at
end-1H14 was
sufficient to withstand only RUB7bn of additional losses. This
translates to
average losses of 11% on the above-listed high-risk exposures,
which in Fitch's
view corresponds to only mild economic stress.
Internal capital generation is weak, with 2013 pre-impairment
operating profit
of only RUB3.7bn (equal to 1.5% of average loans). Furthermore,
this was
supported by RUB4bn of non-core one-off income from the sale of
investment
properties above book value.
Liquidity and refinacning risks are moderate in the near term as
the bank has
RUB26bn of wholesale and money markets repayments in next 12
months, while the
available liquidity buffer was RUB71bn at end-1H14. The next
sizable debt
repayment is a USD500m (RUB17bn equivalent) eurobond due in
November 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: AEB's VR
AEB's VR factors in the bank's moderate regional franchise,
modest profitability
and moderate capitalisation, but satisfactory asset quality and
reasonable
liquidity.
AEB reported small NPLs of 2.6% of end-1Q14 loans, which were
fully covered by
reserves. However, a further 9% of loans were restructured and
only moderately
reserved, but were performing and in most cases
well-collateralised, suggesting
sound recovery prospects. Corporate lending is concentrated,
with the 20 largest
borrowers comprising 35% of gross loans or 2.4x FCC at end-1Q14,
but many
exposures were to state-controlled borrowers or had reasonable
collateral.
Retail loan performance was also satisfactory, supported by
predominant lending
to employees of corporate clients and participation in
government-subsidised
mortgage programmes.
The regulatory capital adequacy ratio (N1) stood at a rather
tight 11.5% at
end-1H14, allowing AEB to increase its statutory reserves by
only 3% (to 9%) of
loans, while pre-impairment profitability is moderate (equal to
2.6% of average
loans at end-2013).
The buffer provided by highly liquid assets covered 24% of
customer accounts at
end-1Q14, while near-term money market/wholesale repayments were
only modest.
The bank's liquidity is also supported by stable funding from
government-controlled entities (26% of customer accounts).
KEY RATING DRIVERS: KIB's VR
The affirmation of KIB's VR reflects only minor changes in its
risk profile
since the last review of the bank in June 2014. The rating is
constrained by
significant real estate development exposure, entirely
structured through
affiliated parties' promissory notes (RUB7.2bn, 1.4x FCC at
end-2013) and
development loans (RUB5.2bn, 1x FCC at end-2013), moderate
capitalisation (10.7%
at end-1H14) and modest liquidity (high liquid assets were only
14% of total
assets at end-1H14). However, it also considers the bank's
comfortable funding
profile, based on granular retail deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: ALL BANKS' VRs
Downward pressure on the banks' VRs could stem from a marked
deterioration in
asset quality, resulting in capital erosion, in the absence of
appropriate
support, or a marked increase in high-risk assets.
AEB's VR could be upgraded if the bank' capitalisation and
franchise strengthens
and profitability improves. An upgrade of ABB's VR would be
contingent on
further major progress with work-outs of problem loans and
non-core assets.
Given KIB's corporate governance and asset quality issues,
upside potential for
its VR is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ABB'S SUBORDINATED DEBT
ABB's 'old-style' (without mandatory conversion triggers)
subordinated debt is
rated two notches below its Long-term IDR. The rating
differential reflects one
notch for incremental non-performance risk (in Fitch's view, the
risk of default
on subordinated debt could be moderately higher than on senior
obligations in a
stress scenario) and one notch for potential loss severity
(lower recoveries in
case of default). Any changes to the bank's Long-term IDR would
likely impact
the rating of the subordinated debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ak Bars Bank (ABB)
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
AK BARS Luxembourg S.A
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B-'
Almazergienbank (AEB)
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Krayinvestbank (KIB)
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'/'BBB-(rus)/ 'RR4'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Dmitri Vasiliev (ABB)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Sergey Popov (AEB, KIB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Anna Erachina (ABB, AEB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Ruslan Bulatov (KIB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.