MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the foreign
currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Belarusbank
(BBK),
Belinvestbank (BIB) and Development Bank (DBRB) at 'B-' with
Stable Outlooks. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the banks' Long-term IDRs with Stable
Outlooks reflects
Fitch's expectation of support potential from the government of
Belarus, in case
of need. This view is driven by the banks' state ownership, high
systemic
importance, policy roles (mainly for BBK and DBRB) and the track
record of
support to date. However, the ratings are vulnerable to
potential deterioration
of the sovereign credit profile in view of moderate FX reserves
(USD6bn at 1
November 2014), persistent current account deficit (USD2.6bn in
6M14) and
material upcoming debt repayments (around USD3bn in 2015). The
pressure on the
country's external finances has so far been alleviated by
continued access to
foreign funding/preferential trade terms with Russia (Fitch
expects this to
remain available).
All three banks are fully owned by the state through the State
Property
Committee of the Republic of Belarus (BBK and BIB) and the
Council of Ministers
of the Republic of Belarus (DBRB) and have representatives of
the government
sitting on the boards. All the banks are considered systemically
important given
high market shares in assets (BBK: 34%; BIB: 6%; DBRB: 7%,) and
retail deposits
(BBK: 47%; BIB: 7%), while BBK and DBRB also have policy roles
in providing low
rate loans under state programmes (BBK: 65% of loans; DBRB:
100%) mostly backed
by dedicated state funding (either from National Bank (NBB) or
the Ministry of
Finance). From 2016, DBRB will be the main channel through which
the government
provides such loans.
The share of government funding is significant at all banks
(BBK: 34%, DBRB:
72%, BIB: 20%) and we are not expecting any liquidity pressure
in local
currency. However, foreign currency liquidity is tight and the
upcoming
repayments in 2015 (around 10% of each bank's liabilities), if
not refinanced on
the market are contingent on government support (eg NBB paying
banks under swap
agreements, refinancing of Ministry of Finance FX bonds, etc.).
The government is not planning new capital contributions in BBK
and BIB in the
near term, so their capitalisation may moderate somewhat.
Despite having a high
Basel capital adequacy ratio of 32% at end-1H14 (sufficient to
reserve up to
half the loan book) and being exempt from regulatory capital
requirements, DBRB
expects BYR2trn (18% of end-1H14 equity) injection in 2015 to
support planned
rapid growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BBK and BIB VRs
The VRs of BBK and BIB to a large extent depend on the sovereign
credit profile
given (i) the economy's high state ownership, and the reliance
of many borrowers
on government support; (ii) the likelihood that any further
deterioration of the
sovereign's financial position would have a sharply negative
impact on the
broader economy; and (iii) the banks' high direct exposure to
the sovereign
through government bonds and FX swaps with the NBB (at end-1H14:
BBK: 97% of
Fitch Core Capital, FCC; BIB: 87% of FCC).
Non-performing loans (overdue over than 90 days) were low at
1.8% at BBK and
2.1% at BIB at end-1H14, helped by transfers of weakly
performing state
programme loans to DBRB (BBK), as well as government subsidies
on interest
payments, bullet repayments and increasingly rollovers. Downside
risks remain
high given generally high leverage in the corporate segment,
significant
FX-lending to unhedged borrowers, spill-over effects from weaker
growth and
potential external pressures.
Regulatory capitalisation is moderate and on a downward trend in
9M14 (BBK's
decreased to 17.0% from 18.1%, BIB's to 12% from 12.7%) because
of growth and
asset inflation. Pre-impairment profitability is reasonable, at
2.3% and 4.9% of
average gross loans, respectively (1H14 IFRS, annualised), and
both banks were
also profitable after provisions, although net returns were
moderate (ROAE of
2.7% and 2.1%, respectively) suggesting capital contributions
may be required
down the road to support growth.
Fitch has not assigned a VR to DBRB due to the bank's status as
a development
institution and its close association with the authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in the banks IDRs are likely to be linked to changes
in the
sovereign credit profile. A further weakening of the sovereign
could indicate a
reduced ability to support the banks as well as greater risk of
transfer and
convertibility restrictions being introduced.
BBK's and BIB's VRs could be downgraded if their financial
profiles deteriorate
considerably as a result of marked asset quality deterioration
and capital
erosion, without support being made available.
The potential for positive rating actions on either the IDRs or
VRs is limited
in the near term, given weaknesses in the economy and external
finances.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBK
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
BIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
BDRB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
