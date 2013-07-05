(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/BARCELONA, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Pictet &
Cie's (Pictet) and Lombard Odier & Cie's (Lombard Odier)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at
'aa-'. The
Outlooks on Pictet's and Lombard Odier's Long-term IDRs are
Stable.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed EFG International AG's
(EFGInt) and
its main operating subsidiary, EFG Bank's Long-term IDRs and VRs
at 'A' and 'a'
respectively and has revised the Outlooks on their Long-term
IDRs to Stable from
Negative. EFG Bank's Support Rating has been downgraded to '5'
from '1'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The Outlook on EFGInt's and EFG Bank's Long-term IDRs have been
revised to
Stable from Negative because the group significantly
strengthened its core
capitalisation and made improvements to its underlying
profitability following a
strategic review initiated in late 2011.
PICTET
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
Pictet's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's diversified and
profitable wealth and to
a lesser extent asset management franchises, its low risk
appetite, strong
balance sheet, solid funding and liquidity profile and solid
capitalisation.
The ratings also take into account regulatory pressure on the
Swiss private
banking industry leading to higher operating expenses and
limiting business
opportunities as well as cyclical earnings pressure on the
wealth management
industry in general from the low interest rate environment,
sluggish market
developments and low risk appetite and the elevated Swiss franc.
However, due to
its size, diversification and low overall risk profile Pictet is
in Fitch's view
better placed than most peers to face these challenges.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Pictet will
continue to
generate stable and adequate profitability while avoiding
significant
operational or reputational losses.
In 2012 and 5M13, Pictet's profitability held up well, helped by
higher average
assets under management (AuM; up 11% yoy to CHF374bn at
end-2012) and
well-controlled operating expenses. Positively, Pictet's revenue
base remained
stable and predictable. Net fee income from AuM, by far Pictet's
most important
revenue source, covered operating expenses by 114% in 2012,
ensuring solid
financial flexibility.
Pictet's balance sheet is of solid quality: the bank's loan book
remains small
(14% of assets at end-2012), short-term and collateralised
(Lombard loans) and
non-lending assets largely relate to cash, central bank exposure
or short-term
exposure to highly rated bank counterparties, with minimal
exposure to long-term
or illiquid assets.
Pictet maintains a sizeable liquid asset buffer and structural
liquidity is
sound. Both risk-weighted capitalisation (Basel 2.5 Tier 1 ratio
of 17.3% at
end-2012) and leverage are adequate for the bank's risk profile
and rating
level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
In the short- to medium-term, Pictet's ratings are primarily
sensitive to
developments regarding a US inquiry into Pictet's US off-shore
client base. In
late 2012, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) started an inquiry
into Pictet's
US offshore client base. Pictet's ratings are based on Fitch's
assumption that
any outcome with the DoJ will be of a manageable size and would
be absorbed by
Pictet's underlying profitability. Should the outcome be worse
than expected by
Fitch, affecting Pictet's capitalisation, or should the US
authorities take more
drastic action against Pictet then this would likely have
negative rating
implications.
Pictet's ratings are also sensitive to potentially sizeable
litigation or
operational losses in the context of the ever-tighter regulated
wealth
management industry although Fitch deems the occurrence of such
losses unlikely.
An increasing balance sheet risk appetite, also considered
unlikely, or the
bank's inability to adjust its cost base to the currently
difficult operating
environment, could also put Pictet's ratings under pressure.
Given the already
high ratings compared to peers and challenges facing the sector,
ratings upside
potential is limited.
Operating as a private banker owned by individuals through a
partnership with
unlimited joint and several liability since 1805, Pictet
announced in Q113 that
from 2014 it intends to change the legal structure to a limited
corporate
partnership (societe en commandite par actions de droit suisse
or SCA) while the
Swiss bank will take the legal form of a societe anonyme or
limited company.
Fitch expects this prospective change to be neutral for the
rating (see 'Fitch:
No Rating Impact from Changes at Pictet, Lombard Odier', 6
February 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
LOMBARD ODIER
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
Lombard Odier's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's well-established
private banking
franchise, predictable and solid quality profitability, its low
risk appetite
and exposure, solid funding and capital position and its
impeccable track record
in avoiding operational or credit related losses.
The ratings also take into account the increased regulatory and
political
pressure on the Swiss private banking industry in general and
the related
potentially sizeable one-off charges. However, Fitch considers
the bank's
control framework to be sound, whilst its limited exposure to
tax sensitive
assets reduces potential litigation risks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lombard
Odier will continue
to generate stable and adequate profitability while avoiding
significant
operational or reputational losses.
Lombard Odier's strategy to transform its asset management
business, conducted
through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), into a second
major revenue
driver for the bank is viewed positively by Fitch since it would
lead to a more
balanced earnings mix. However, Fitch notes that LOIM, although
growing and
improving its profitability, remains subscale, exposing the bank
to execution
risk.
Lombard Odier's profitability remained adequate and resilient in
2012 with
increasing AuM (up 15% yoy to CHF165bn at end-2012) leading to
higher net fees
income, by far Lombard Odier's most important revenue source.
Operating expenses
remained well-controlled ensuring adequate financial
flexibility.
Lombard Odier consistently maintains a very liquid, short-term
and low-risk
balance sheet, with around half of the assets relating to cash.
The bank's
capital base is strong, consisting almost entirely of core Tier
1 capital. Both
risk-weighted capitalisation (Basel 2.5 Tier 1 ratio of 22% at
end-2012) and
leverage is adequate for the bank's risk profile and rating
level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
Lombard Odier's ratings are sensitive to potentially sizeable
litigation or
operational losses given the current general regulatory pressure
on Swiss
private banks. The ratings are - in the medium-term - also
sensitive to an
inability to compensate revenue pressure on off-shore private
banking by
improved earnings from on-shore private banking and its asset
management
business. Lombard Odier's ratings are high and upside potential
is therefore
limited, also in view of challenges facing the sector.
In conjunction with Pictet, Lombard Odier has also announced in
Q113 that from
2014 it intends to change the legal structure to a limited
corporate
partnership, which Fitch anticipates to be ratings neutral.
PICTET AND LOMBARD ODIER
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
reflects Fitch's
view that sovereign support for Pictet or Lombard Odier, while
possible, cannot
be relied upon. Both banks cater for an affluent international
client base and
do not have retail deposit franchises in Switzerland.
In case of need, support from within the Swiss private banking
sector and/or the
Swiss banking industry in general might be possible but has not
been factored
into Fitch's support-driven ratings. In addition, Pictet and
Lombard Odier as
private banking partnerships might receive funding and capital
support from
their partners' private wealth. Again, this potential support
has not been
included in Fitch's ratings as such support would be difficult
to quantify.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Pictet's and Lombard Odier's business models, a revision
of the two banks'
Support Ratings and SRFs is highly unlikely.
EFG INTERNATIONAL AND EFG BANK
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VR are aligned, reflecting
Fitch's consolidated
assessment of the group's risk profile given the high cohesion
in terms of
strategy, governance and risk management and therefore the
benefits of
'ordinary' support available to EFG Bank because of its role
with EFGInt. For
EFGInt specifically, the equalisation also takes into account
the absence of any
double leverage at EFGInt unconsolidated level.
The IDRs and VRs reflect the group's improving underlying
profitability and
strengthened capitalisation, its well-diversified private
banking franchise,
moderate balance sheet risks and sound liquidity and funding
profile.
The ratings also take into account EFGInt's relatively high
exposure to
non-liquid life insurance assets and generally elevated
litigation risk for the
private banking industry.
Since end-2011, when EFGInt's Fitch Core Capital ratio stood at
3.1%, the bank
has taken various measures to improve the quality and quantity
of its capital
base. As a result, EFGInt's Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to
11.6% at
end-2012 which is more in line with its private banking peers.
Measures taken include the exchange of most of its bons de
participations into
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds (generating a capital gain),
the sale of
treasury shares to EFG Bank European Financial Group SA (EFG
Group, EFGInt's
majority owner), the IPO of its structured products subsidiary,
EFG Financial
Products (EFG FP) as well as improved internal capital
generation. The sale of
the final 20% stake in EFG FP in Q113 has further strengthened
capital ratios.
Only EUR13.4m of the bons de participations were left at
end-June 2013.
After a net loss in 2011, largely due to one-off charges related
to the
strategic review, EFGInt returned to adequate profitability in
2012. EFGInt has
set a CHF200m net income target per year by 2015. As most cost
cutting measures
have already been implemented in 2012, further improvements in
underlying
profitability will in Fitch's view require a more benign
operating environment
which is not likely in the short-term.
While Fitch views EFGInt's balance sheet risk appetite as
generally moderate, it
is higher than at its higher-rated peers due to its relatively
sizeable
residential mortgage loan book (CHF2.8bn or 12% of assets) and
its portfolio of
US life insurance policies (CHF682.4m carrying value at
end-2012).
EFGInt, based in Zurich, is the bank holding company of a global
private bank
with 13 booking centres in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Following the sale of
treasury shares to EFG Group in 2012, EFG Group increased its
stake in EFGInt to
56%. EFG Group is ultimately controlled by the Latsis family.
EFGInt is listed
on the Zurich SIX Stock Exchange.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Following the improved capitalisation and completed strategic
review initiated
in late 2011, EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VR are primarily
sensitive to any
potential large single-event losses, which could arise from the
operational and
reputational risks inherent in its business model.
In addition, EFGInt's VR and IDRs are sensitive to significantly
higher double
leverage at EFGInt's unconsolidated level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given its private banking profile, extraordinary support for
EFGInt from the
Swiss authorities, while possible, cannot be relied upon and
this is reflected
in its Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
floor'.
EFG Bank's Support Rating has been downgraded to '5' from '1'
reflecting the
increasing dominance of the bank within EFGInt following the
2011 business
review. Fitch still deems ordinary support (for example by way
of moderate
reallocations of capital) within the group to be likely, which
supports the
equalisation of EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VRs. However,
following various
asset disposals at group level, EFG Bank now represents by far
the largest asset
within EFGInt, meaning more substantial extraordinary support
for EFG Bank from
other parts within EFGInt, should it ever be needed, is now more
uncertain.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A revision is considered unlikely, given EFGInt's business
profile and the
relative size of EFG Bank within the EFGInt group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below its
VR to reflect
the fully discretionary coupon deferral.
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, issued by EFG International
(Guernsey)
Limited, and EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited are rated two
notches below EFGInt's
VR in accordance with applicable criteria, primarily reflecting
the notes'
permanent and full point-of non-viability write-down feature
(see 'Fitch Assigns
EFG International's Tier 2 Notes Final 'BBB+' Rating' dated 24
January 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
As both the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are
notched from
EFGInt's VR, their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
changes in EFGInt's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Pictet & Cie
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Lombard Odier & Cie
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
EFG International AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred
shares affirmed
at 'BB+'
EFG Bank AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
